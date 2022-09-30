Truth and Reconciliation Requires Action and Partnership
To mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce (OCC) and Markham Board of Trade released the following statement:
— Rocco Rossi, President and CEO, OCC
“Indigenous Peoples make up the fastest growing population in Canada and continue to face systemic barriers to their economic and social well-being,” said Rocco Rossi, President and CEO, OCC. “Every sector has a role to play in advancing Truth and Reconciliation and ensuring equitable outcomes across the country.”
While today presents an opportunity to amplify Indigenous voices and commit to continuous learning and unlearning, the work does not end here. As a collective, we must recognize the lasting legacy and impacts of colonialism, the inter-generational effects of residential ‘schools’ and the ongoing systemic racism facing Indigenous communities across Canada.
The Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s Call to Action 92 calls on businesses to advance economic reconciliation and Indigenous economic inclusion by:
• Building meaningful, respectful relationships with Indigenous Peoples;
• Ensuring equitable employment and economic development opportunities for Indigenous communities; and
• Providing skills-based staff training in intercultural competency and anti-racism.
Issuing this joint press release with OCC: “Today, several community-based organizations are hosting events, conversations, and days of action to commemorate residential ‘school’ Survivors and honour their stories throughout the province. We encourage business owners in Markham to take part in these important learning opportunities and reflect on the local and national history that continues to shape the experiences of Indigenous Peoples across Canada,” said Chris Collucci, President & CEO for Markham Board of Trade.
About Markham Board of Trade:
Markham Board of Trade (MBT) is a non-profit Chamber of Commerce serving the largest municipality in York Region, comprising over 10,000 Markham businesses, from large corporations to small entrepreneurial ventures. For over 40 years, MBT has helped to enhance the success of its members by offering exclusive programs and services to assist them in growing their networks and their businesses.
Promoting community, advocacy and commercial growth, MBT's digital channels and networking events elevate, connect and bring Markham businesses closer together. Markham Board of Trade is a local organization formed of members to advance economic development and business growth in the Markham community.
For more information about MBT, visit: www.markhamboard.com.
About the Ontario Chamber of Commerce
For more than a century, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce (OCC) has been the independent, non-partisan, indispensable partner of Ontario business. The OCC’s mission is to support economic growth in Ontario by defending business priorities at Queen’s Park on behalf of its network’s diverse 60,000 members.
