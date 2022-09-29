A Royal Flush Golf Event to Raise Money for Veterans Nonprofit
The golf tournament is a great way for us to thank our clients for their continued partnership with A Royal Flush and show their support of HonorBound’s mission of helping veterans in need.”BRIDGEPORT, CT, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second consecutive year, A Royal Flush will provide a much-needed lifeline to veterans in this country by donating all proceeds from its Customer Appreciation Golf Tournament to the Connecticut-based veterans nonprofit HonorBound Foundation.
Last year’s event raised more than $12,000 for HonorBound Foundation and this year’s tournament, which is scheduled for Monday, October 10 at Silvermine Country Club in Norwalk, is on track to generate even more revenue for the nonprofit.
HonorBound Foundation, which provides immediate financial assistance to veterans and their families during times of crisis throughout the U.S., is based in Darien, CT, and entered into a corporate partnership with A Royal Flush in 2021. HonorBound has provided support for veterans since its founding in 1978.
“I can’t express how much A Royal Flush has meant to our mission in just two short years,” said HonorBound executive director Pamela Harper Kushner. “Their support to date has been off the charts and we look forward to another great outing and a way to generate more support for veterans who need help.”
Veterans are a big part of the A Royal Flush team. The portable restroom company that has been family owned and operated for more than 30 years and is headquartered in Bridgeport has three generations of Marine Corps veterans serving on its ownership and management teams and considers veterans for employment at all staffing levels.
“Supporting our nation’s veterans is something that is very important to our family and our company,” said A Royal Flush Principal Owner Tim Butler. “The golf tournament is a great way for us to thank our clients for their continued partnership with A Royal Flush and for our clients to show their support of HonorBound’s mission of helping veterans in need.”
The October 10 event will begin with breakfast at 9 a.m., followed by a shotgun start to the scramble-style tournament at 10 a.m.
The event is co-sponsored by the Butler Tibbetts law firm of Southport. Other tournament sponsors include ServiceCore, EBP Supply Solutions, Kilohana Global Media Services, Bell, Book and Candle, and The Full Schilling.
