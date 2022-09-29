Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,343 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,959 in the last 365 days.

Advanced Placement (AP) Participation and Achievement Among Mississippi Students Reaches a Record High in 2021-22

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: Sept. 28, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. – During the 2021-22 school year, the number of Mississippi students taking and passing Advanced Placement (AP) exams reached a record high, with 10,534 public school students taking 14,788 AP exams, and 5,573 exams earning a qualifying score. The exam pass rate reached an all-time high of 37.7%.

In 2020-21, 8,775 students took 12,515 AP exams. The pass rate was 37.4%, with 4,678 exams earning a qualifying score.

AP courses are college-level courses offered by trained high school teachers. Research shows AP students are better prepared for college and more likely to graduate college in four years than non-AP peers.

Overall AP achievement in Mississippi increased by 19.1% between 2020-21 and 2021-22. Hispanic and African-American students achieved the greatest AP gains, with the number of Hispanic students earning a qualifying AP score of 3 or higher increasing by 45.4%, and the number of African-American students achieving a qualifying score increasing by 44.4%.

All eight Mississippi public universities grant 3 college credits to students with AP scores of 3 or higher and up to 6 credit hours for certain exam subjects with AP scores of 4 or 5. That means students who are taking AP courses this school year can reduce the cost of attending a Mississippi university.

“The number of Mississippi students participating and achieving success in AP courses has more than doubled over the past decade because districts have prioritized and expanded access to AP courses statewide," said Dr. Kim S. Benton, state superintendent of education, interim. “When students are given the opportunity and support to achieve at higher levels, there is no limit to what they can accomplish.”

The Mississippi Department of Education implemented an AP Initiative in 2015-16 to increase statewide participation in AP courses. The effort includes raising awareness about AP benefits, increasing access to AP opportunities and providing AP-focused professional development for teachers, principals and counselors. In addition, participation in AP and other accelerated courses is now a factor in accountability grades.

Starting this school year, the Mississippi State Board of Education requires all high schools to offer and ensure students enroll in advanced courses including AP, Cambridge International or International Baccalaureate courses.

Visit the College Board website for more information about AP: collegeboard.org

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news.

Advanced Placement Exams 2022

 

You just read:

Advanced Placement (AP) Participation and Achievement Among Mississippi Students Reaches a Record High in 2021-22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.