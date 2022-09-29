Kitten Coin Kicks Off “Back to ATH” Contest
Loyal holders will have the chance to win over $2,000 USD just by holding and helping this community-run memecoin get back to its all-time high market cap.
We're always looking for ways to reward our holders & bring new people into our community. This “Back to ATH” contest is one way to do that. We are optimistic that it'll draw attention to our project.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Kitten Coin is excited to announce their “Back to ATH” contest. They purchased 1 trillion (1,000,000,000,000) Kitten Coin tokens on August 31, 2022, and have them stored in a separate, secure wallet. When Kitten Coin gets back to their all-time high market cap of $8,000,000 USD, they will draw four (4) random wallets (holders) that will equally share the 1 Trillion tokens…plus all the reflections that have been earned. This means each winner will receive over $2,000 USD!
— Kitten Coin Community Admin
To win, the randomly selected wallets must hold a minimum of 400 billion (400,000,000,000) Kitten Coin tokens at the time of the drawing and have zero Kitten Coin sells or transfers from their wallet since September 30, 2022 12pm ET. The team at Kitten Coin states there are no exceptions to this rule. Holders can have multiple wallets with at least 400B Kitten Coin tokens to increase their chance of winning.
“We are always looking for ways to reward our holders and bring new people into our community. This “Back to ATH” contest is one way to do that. We are optimistic that it will draw attention to our project and incent people to hold while our price increases vs. selling. Because if they sell, or transfer, any of their Kitten Coin tokens, even one, they will not be eligible to win a portion of the 1 trillion tokens we bought for this contest. We wish everyone good luck and encourage them to buy early while the price is still low.” – Kitten Coin Community Admin
Kitten Coin’s contract is renounced, and no one has access to the LP (liquidity pool) which gives holders extra confidence in the stability of this project. As a community project, members are coming together to help promote Kitten Coin throughout various social media networks, and they are in contact with respected individuals in the crypto space to help others learn what Kitten Coin has to offer and what makes it such an exciting project.
About Kitten Coin:
Kitten Coin has one of the best fee structures on the Binance Smart Chain. There is a low 2% buy tax and a 2% sell tax, with all the taxes going back to its holders in the form of Kitten Coin reflections. The community contributes to marketing so there isn’t a marketing wallet or any other wallets that are taking a portion of the taxes. It’s all for the holders of Kitten Coin. Don't miss out on this potential moonshot, found on the Binance Smart Chain. Do your own research. Investing in memecoins can be risky. This is not financial advice. For more information on Kitten Coin, visit https://kittenbsc.com, and be sure to connect with the community on Telegram.
