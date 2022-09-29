Kitten Coin Kicks Off “Back to ATH” Contest

Check out how to qualify for Kitten Coin's "Back to ATH" contest.

Loyal holders will have the chance to win over $2,000 USD just by holding and helping this community-run memecoin get back to its all-time high market cap.

We're always looking for ways to reward our holders & bring new people into our community. This “Back to ATH” contest is one way to do that. We are optimistic that it'll draw attention to our project.” — Kitten Coin Community Admin