Seeking Applicants for Contracted 21st CCLC Program Specialist (30 Hours/Week)

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking applicants for a Contracted 21st CCLC Program Specialist (30 Hours/Week). The purpose of this position is to provide the Maine DOE with 21st CCLC program management support in the areas of data collection, program monitoring, and professional development. This position will also provide implementation support to local 21st CCLC program providers through ongoing professional learning communities (PLCs), trainings, and targeted technical assistance. The work of this position will be largely independent. However, the position will be part of a team that oversees the successful implementation of 21st CCLC program across the State of Maine.

The 21st Century Community Learning Center (21st CCLC) program provides competitive grant funding to support before, after, and summer school programming for underserved students and communities.

To learn more about position including responsibilities, knowledge and abilities, minimum qualifications, and salary – click here for the full position description.

The application window is September 30, 2022 through October 14, 2022. To be considered for this contracted position, please submit a cover letter resume to Travis Doughty at travis.w.doughty@maine.gov by October 14, 2022.