Inaugural ‘The Keller Prize’ Call for Art Submission Deadline Friday, Sept 30, 2022
The Keller Prize logo overlaid on top of landscape painting by Jane Keller
Aspen, CO artist Shelly Hamill creates art contest; Robert Wilborn, Gallery Director- Aspen Grove Fine Art to judge & Aspen Sojourner Magazine features winners.
'I'm overwhelmed with the number of submissions and the quality of the artwork. I am also inspired as an artist. I'm very proud of 'The Keller Prize' and can't wait to see the judge's selections.'”ASPEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shelly Hamill is an Aspen based mosaic artist with a studio in Aspen, CO for the last 14 years. Shelly Hamill is teaming up with Robert Wilborn of Aspen Grove Fine Art and the Aspen Sojourner Magazine to launch the inaugural ‘The Keller Prize’ call for art. ‘The Keller Prize’ is named after Shelly’s grandmother, Jane Keller. Jane was a landscape painter and was known for her landscapes of the Texas state flower, the bluebonnet. Jane was very influential in Shelly’s decision to become an artist.
— Shelly Hamill, The Keller Prize creator
‘The Keller Prize’ offers an online exhibition using their website to showcase all submissions in an online gallery as well as on their Instagram and Facebook pages. More than 250 artists from 30 different states and 6 countries have already submitted. A grand prize winner and 2 runners up will be featured in the winter issue of the award winning Aspen Sojourner Magazine, exposing the winners to an affluent, international and educated audience. The Aspen Sojourner Magazine has an annual circulation of 52,000 and an annual readership of 286,000 with an average household income over $500,000USD. Additionally, the winners will be also announced in a dedicated email sent to the Aspen Sojourner Magazine email list with over 2900 emails. A link will be available to send email readers to the Gallery page of 'The Keller Prize' website where every submitted artist will receive exposure and links back to their own personal artists websites when available.
‘As a fellow artist, I know how hard it is to be successful and to be recognized for your work. I’ve created a Call for Art that attempts to make the process of submitting and exposure as easy as possible for artists worldwide.’ says Shelly. ‘The Keller Prize’ offering an online exhibition using their website to showcase all submissions in an online gallery as well as on their social media pages is unique in the art world as most submissions are never seen by anyone other than the judges. The online exhibition also eliminates the need for artists to spend any additional monies for framing or shipping. Artists can also submit their favorite works, the works do not need to be currently for sale.
The Call for Art opened on June 7 and submissions will be accepted through Sept 30, 2022. Artists working in Painting, Photography, Sculpture, Drawing, Printmaking, Textile Art, Mixed Media, Murals, Digital Art, Watercolor are invited to submit. Submitted works and images of submitted woks must be conducive to print and online media.
Submitted works can be viewed at www.thekellerprize.com/gallery
Artists interested in submitting their works can do so here: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10507
A fee of $45 USD covers the submission of up to 5 works and each additional work is $4 USD up to 15 pieces.
About Shelly Hamill
Shelly Hamill is a mosaic artist known for her mosaic dress sculptures located in Aspen, Colorado. Hamill has been creating mosaics for 16 years and has trained in Venice, Italy with the maestro Lucio Orsoni and Antonella Gallende of the Orsoni Foundry, in operation since 1888. Hamill’s training has lead her to receive a ‘Master of Mosaics’. Hamill’s work can be seen online at shellyhamill.com In 2006, she began publicly exhibiting her work. She has been praised for her work and has had multiple solo and group exhibitions.
About Robert Wilborn
Robert Wilborn is the Gallery Director for Aspen Grove Fine Arts in Aspen, Colorado. Robert has been working in galleries for over 22 years in varying capacities. Aspen Grove Fine Arts is part of a collection of 8 galleries in Colorado and New Mexico representing national and international artists from all mediums. Robert has helped launch many artists' careers and maintains relationships with discerning collectors worldwide.
About Aspen Sojourner
The Aspen Sojourner magazine is an award winning publication in print since 1995. The winners of The Keller Prize will be featured in a 2 page spread advertorial piece in the Winter/Spring 2022/2023 issue both in print and online, valued over $8400. (1) Grand Prize and (2) Runners Up will be chosen.
• Aspen Sojourner is an award winning publication since 1995
• 52,000 Annual Circulation
• 286,00 Annual Readership with an average household income of over $500,000
• Distribution Highlights: Lodging, Property Management & Real Estate, High end retailers, galleries, restaurants, private and public airports, chamber visitor and welcome centers.
• Exclusive airport distribution in Delta, United and American Airline Clubs nationwide.
Shelly Hamill
Shelly Hamill
admin@thekellerprize.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other