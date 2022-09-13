The Keller Prize Call for Art announces additional Prize Item
Aspen, CO artist Shelly Hamill creates international art contest, Robert Wilborn of Aspen Grove Fine Arts as judge, Aspen Sojourner Magazine featuring winners.
'Adding this additional item to the Prize package increases the overall value of the Prize to the winning artists as well as all artists who have submitted. This is exciting news!!”ASPEN, CO, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shelly Hamill is an Aspen based mosaic artist with a studio in Aspen, CO for the last 14 years. Shelly Hamill is teaming up with Robert Wilborn of Aspen Grove Fine Art and the Aspen Sojourner Magazine to launch the inaugural ‘The Keller Prize’ call for art. ‘The Keller Prize’ is named after Shelly’s grandmother, Jane Keller. Jane was a landscape painter and was known for her landscapes of the Texas state flower, the bluebonnet. Jane was very influential in Shelly’s decision to become an artist.
‘The Keller Prize’ offers an online exhibition using their website to showcase all submissions in an online gallery as well as on their Instagram and Facebook pages. More than 100 artists from 30 different states and 6 countries have already submitted. A grand prize winner and 2 runners up will be featured in the winter issue of the award winning Aspen Sojourner Magazine, exposing the winners to an affluent, international and educated audience. The Aspen Sojourner Magazine has an annual circulation of 52,000 and an annual readership of 286,000 with an average household income over $500,000USD. A new prize item has been added. The winners will be also announced in a dedicated email sent to the Aspen Sojourner Magazine email list with over 2900 emails. A link will be available to send readers to the Gallery page of 'The Keller Prize' website where every submitted artist will receive exposure and links back to their own personal artists websites. Adding this component to the Prize package increases the value of the Prize and the overall exposure for the artists.
The Call for Art opened on June 7 and the submission deadline is Sept. 30, 2022. Artists working in Painting, Photography, Sculpture, Drawing, Printmaking, Textile Art, Mixed Media and Murals are invited to submit.
Submitted works and images of submitted woks must be conducive to print and online media.
Submitted works can be viewed at www.thekellerprize.com/gallery
Artists interested in submitting their works can do so here: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=10507
A fee of $45 USD covers the submission of up to 5 works and each additional work is $4 USD.
About Shelly Hamill
Shelly Hamill is a mosaic artist known for her mosaic dress sculptures located in Aspen, Colorado. Hamill has been creating mosaics for 16 years and has trained in Venice, Italy with the maestro Lucio Orsoni and Antonella Gallende of the Orsoni Foundry, in operation since 1888. Hamill’s training has lead her to receive a ‘Master of Mosaics’. Hamill’s work can be seen online at shellyhamill.com In 2006, she began publicly exhibiting her work. She has been praised for her work and has had multiple solo and group exhibitions.
About Robert Wilborn
Robert Wilborn is the Gallery Director for Aspen Grove Fine Arts in Aspen, Colorado. Robert has been working in galleries for over 22 years in varying capacities. Aspen Grove Fine Arts is part of a collection of 8 galleries in Colorado and New Mexico representing national and international artists from all mediums. Robert has helped launch many artists' careers and maintains relationships with discerning collectors worldwide.
About Aspen Sojourner
The Aspen Sojourner magazine is an award winning publication in print since 1995. The winners of The Keller Prize will be featured in a 2 page spread advertorial piece in the Winter/Spring 2022/2023 issue both in print and online, valued over $8400. (1) Grand Prize and (2) Runners Up will be chosen.
• Aspen Sojourner is an award winning publication since 1995
• 52,000 Annual Circulation
• 286,00 Annual Readership with an average household income of over $500,000
• Distribution Highlights: Lodging, Property Management & Real Estate, High end retailers, galleries, restaurants, private and public airports, chamber visitor and welcome centers.
• Exclusive airport distribution in Delta, United and American Airline Clubs nationwide.
Shelly A A Hamill
Shelly Hamill
+1 970-379-0928
