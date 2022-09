Game Changers Foundation Hosts Topgolf Fundraising Event on Oct. 6

Non-profit hosts event to develop high school athletes into leaders that succeed in sports, business, philanthropy and life

ATLANTA, GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Game Changers Foundation, a 501(c)(3), is proud to host its fall fundraising event at Topgolf Atlanta Midtown (1600 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW) on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. Game Changers invites individuals and corporate sponsors to the event to raise funds to provide guidance for student athletes. The event will include a variety of options to participate along with food, drinks, celebrity attendees, a silent auction, a hole-in-one contest and more.“I am thrilled about Game Changer’s impact and can’t wait to host everyone through a little competition at Topgolf while truly making a difference in the lives of student athletes,” Game Changers Foundation Founder Rennie Curran said. “As a non-profit organization, we are always looking ahead to what’s next and see incredible things in our future with the support of so many individuals and organizations.”Invited celebrities and former athletes include, but are not limited to:NFL Linebacker & UGA Standout Amarlo HerreraAtlanta Braves Outfielder Andruw JonesWNBA & Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Angel MccoughtryNFL Wide Reciever Brian FinneranNFL Guard & UGA Standout Clint BolingPro Football Hall of Famer Champ BaileyNFL Linebacker Chris DraftNFL Punter & UGA Standout Drew ButlerNFL Defensive Tackle & UGA Standout Geno AtkinsNFL Linebacker Hannibal NaviesNFL Linebacker Jessie TuggleNFL Runningback & UGA Standout Keith MarshallNFL Wide Reciever & UGA Standout Mohamed MassaquoiNFL Runningback & UGA Standout Musa SmithNFL Wide Reciever Peter WarrickWomen's Professional Basketball Alumnae Founder & President Rushia BrownWomen's Football League Association Player & Trainer Santia DeckUGA Standout Steven Van TiflinFounded by former professional athlete Rennie Curran, Game Changers provides high school athletes insight from current and former professional and college athletes to provide guidance, leadership skills and development both on and off the field. This is accomplished through speaking engagements, one-on-one mentoring, leadership events and networking opportunities. In a Big Brother/Big Sister model, the Foundation provides an avenue to create support and guidance for student athletes to make a difference in their own lives and those of others.Curran was a standout at the University of Georgia as an All-American linebacker before playing in the NFL. Throughout his football career, he depended heavily on his community for guidance both on the field and off the field. Because of his experience, Curran created Game Changers for current and former professional athletes to positively influence and impact their communities by preparing student athletes for their futures.For more information or to support the mission of Game Changers Foundation, please visit gamechangersfoundationga.org . Register for the event here /bit.ly/3U9mpv6.