Game Changers Foundation Hosts Topgolf Fundraising Event on Oct. 6
Non-profit hosts event to develop high school athletes into leaders that succeed in sports, business, philanthropy and life
As a non-profit organization, we are always looking ahead to what’s next and see incredible things in our future with the support of so many individuals and organizations.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA , UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Game Changers Foundation, a 501(c)(3), is proud to host its fall fundraising event at Topgolf Atlanta Midtown (1600 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW) on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. Game Changers invites individuals and corporate sponsors to the event to raise funds to provide guidance for student athletes. The event will include a variety of options to participate along with food, drinks, celebrity attendees, a silent auction, a hole-in-one contest and more.
“I am thrilled about Game Changer’s impact and can’t wait to host everyone through a little competition at Topgolf while truly making a difference in the lives of student athletes,” Game Changers Foundation Founder Rennie Curran said. “As a non-profit organization, we are always looking ahead to what’s next and see incredible things in our future with the support of so many individuals and organizations.”
Invited celebrities and former athletes include, but are not limited to:
NFL Linebacker & UGA Standout Amarlo Herrera
Atlanta Braves Outfielder Andruw Jones
WNBA & Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Angel Mccoughtry
NFL Wide Reciever Brian Finneran
NFL Guard & UGA Standout Clint Boling
Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey
NFL Linebacker Chris Draft
NFL Punter & UGA Standout Drew Butler
NFL Defensive Tackle & UGA Standout Geno Atkins
NFL Linebacker Hannibal Navies
NFL Linebacker Jessie Tuggle
NFL Runningback & UGA Standout Keith Marshall
NFL Wide Reciever & UGA Standout Mohamed Massaquoi
NFL Runningback & UGA Standout Musa Smith
NFL Wide Reciever Peter Warrick
Women's Professional Basketball Alumnae Founder & President Rushia Brown
Women's Football League Association Player & Trainer Santia Deck
UGA Standout Steven Van Tiflin
Founded by former professional athlete Rennie Curran, Game Changers provides high school athletes insight from current and former professional and college athletes to provide guidance, leadership skills and development both on and off the field. This is accomplished through speaking engagements, one-on-one mentoring, leadership events and networking opportunities. In a Big Brother/Big Sister model, the Foundation provides an avenue to create support and guidance for student athletes to make a difference in their own lives and those of others.
Curran was a standout at the University of Georgia as an All-American linebacker before playing in the NFL. Throughout his football career, he depended heavily on his community for guidance both on the field and off the field. Because of his experience, Curran created Game Changers for current and former professional athletes to positively influence and impact their communities by preparing student athletes for their futures.
For more information or to support the mission of Game Changers Foundation, please visit
gamechangersfoundationga.org. Register for the event here /bit.ly/3U9mpv6.
