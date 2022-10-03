“Business Models in Emerging Technologies” by Dr Kampakis Presents Latest Approaches to Data Strategy and Blockchain

Dr Stylianos Kampakis business models in emerging technologies

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a path-breaking book on simplifying data science for leadership, Dr. Stylianos (Stelios) Kampakis has come out with a new work, “Business Models in Emerging Technologies”, a high-level guide that reveals the rich potential of Artificial Intelligence and blockchain and how every business can derive their benefits.

Co-authored with Dr Theodosis Mourouzis, Gerard Cardoso and Dr Marialena Zinopoulou, the new work is addressed to entrepreneurs and leaders in various business fields who aren’t technologists or programmers, but would like to know what data science and the numerous fancy words such as machine learning, neural networks, or blockchain technologies have to offer them. The work derives from the authors’ insights and experience with both theoretical and applied aspects of these fields.

A “data-driven culture” can confer many benefits to all businesses today. Being ‘data aware’ is just the beginning of an adventurous journey that ends in becoming “data driven”, which translates to making decisions and scaling a business on the basis of data analysis. A data strategy, as defined in the book, is not dead and static, but a living document, and is linked to how a business is set up and how it utilizes data for its long-term strategy.

The present work takes the leading technologies in data science and introduces them to a non-technical reader. It reveals the concept of data strategy and goes on to explore how to build a talented team to put in place a data-centric culture. The final chapters deal with blockchain technologies, Web3.0, De-Fi, NFTs and Metaverse, backed by case studies, in B2B and B2C contexts.

“This book was the work of close to two years of work, and I am more than proud to present this to the public,” says Dr. Stylianos Kampakis.

What makes “Business Models in Emerging Technologies” unique is that, apart from de-mystifying all the fancy words associated with data science, it also includes actual case studies, frameworks for evaluating maturity, and readiness for deployment, and has a special focus on recommender systems, forecasting and sentiment analysis. The work makes use of Microsoft’s Teams Data Science Process, and the Tesseract Academy’s 2-actor framework for solving problems.

Dr. Kampakis carries over a decade of theoretical and practical experience in data science and artificial intelligence. He was among the first academics to discuss tokenomics. Dr. Kampakis holds diverse qualifications, including Ph.D. in Computer Science, and degrees in AI, statistics and Psychology. He is a member of the Royal Statistical Society, the UCL Centre for Blockchain Technologies, and is a data science advisor for London Business School and a mentor for Cambridge University’s Judge Business School. He has founded The Data Scientist and the Tesseract Academy towards his goal of spreading and popularizing data science across the world.

“Business Models in Emerging Technologies” is available on Amazon.

For more information, please visit: https://tesseract.academy/ and https://thedatascientist.com/

