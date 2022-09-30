Diligent Pharma launches Vendor Qualification Assessment (VQA) Report Library for QA Teams at Clinical Trial Sponsors
Diligent Pharma Leads the Industry in Driving a More Efficient Process for Vendor Qualification
The VQA report library is an example of how the Diligent Qualification Platform is addressing the inefficiencies and dysfunction that prevent progress in clinical trial execution.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diligent Pharma, LLC announced today the launch of the Vendor Qualification Assessment (VQA) Library on the Diligent Qualification Platform
— Patricia Leuchten
The Diligent Qualification Platform is designed to streamline current processes for the selection and qualification of providers of services or technologies for clinical research.
The information that resides on the Diligent Qualification Platform is essential for pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations to understand and manage the risks of outsourcing services for clinical trials. The cloud-based platform holds in-depth, completed Qualification Questionnaires, (i.e. Request for Information (RFI) details), for industry suppliers as well as Vendor Qualification Assessment (VQA) reports, both compiled to follow industry qualification standards developed by the WCG Avoca Quality Consortium. This rigorous set of standards comply with global regulations and current best practices in clinical research.
The newly launched VQA Library feature allows clinical trial sponsors to access existing Provider VQA reports through the Platform for a comprehensive and rapid evaluation of service and technology Providers. When a Clinical Service Provider is assessed by Diligent Pharma, the Diligent Auditor’s VQA report is uploaded to the platform where trial Sponsors can request access to it. The Clinical Service Providers make a determination whether to release their confidential details to each trial sponsor. This allows Sponsors to access information on each Provider’s capabilities very quickly, while Providers maintain control of who can see their company’s details. It enables a rigorous but efficient process for Sponsors while addressing the need to reduce the burden placed on Clinical Service Providers that results from every sponsor qualifying every Provider. As the VQA Library grows, it will significantly reduce the number of VQA visits that Clinical Service Providers need to host.
The first completed VQA reports have been uploaded to the Platform, and more are being added on an ongoing basis.
Commenting on the new feature, Patricia Leuchten, Founder and CEO of Diligent said,
“The VQA report library is an example of how the Diligent Qualification Platform is addressing the inefficiencies and dysfunction that prevent progress in clinical trial execution.
“The Diligent team applies the highest standards for quality and compliance in the company’s qualification activities. Making qualification information accessible via our central platform marries this rigor with efficiency: this is a game changer for our industry.
“The VQA Library is aligned with Diligent Pharma’s mission to drive improvements in clinical trial execution and to shorten clinical trial cycle times for the sake of patients.“
About Diligent
The Diligent Qualification Platform connects clinical research Sponsors, CROs, technology and service Providers in order to streamline and simplify the selection and qualification of clinical trial service Providers.
The cloud-based Diligent Qualification Platform holds comprehensive Request for Information (RFI) details for 125 industry suppliers against latest industry standards as well as reports from Vendor Qualification Assessments (VQAs) by experienced quality auditors. This information is available rapidly and in a controlled and confidential way for trial Sponsors that subscribe to the Diligent Platform. This makes it easy for trial Sponsors to identify and qualify relevant potential suppliers, reducing the time taken to start clinical trials by up to 70 days.
The Platform is offered by Diligent Pharma, LLC based in Philadelphia, PA. More details at www.diligentpharma.com
Marketing
Diligent Pharma, LLC
+1 609-759-6517
email us here