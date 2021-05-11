New Senior Director for Client Delivery Joins Diligent Pharma
Jennifer Sessions joins Diligent Pharma as Senior Director of Client Delivery
We are delighted that Jennifer has joined Diligent. She brings a deep familiarity with the clinical trial sector as well as a Six Sigma Black Belt certification in process optimization.”PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diligent Pharma LLC announced today it has appointed Jennifer Sessions as Senior Director of Client Delivery.
— Lee Jones
Jennifer will manage the successful delivery of Diligent’s solutions, pursue continuous improvement, and build strong relationships with Diligent’s clients. She will partner with Jay Turpen, Head of Client Services at Diligent, to manage resourcing on client projects and project manage the delivery of VQA services. This role will work closely with Diligent’s auditors and internal teams while supporting the clinical research sponsors who are clients of the Diligent Qualification Platform.
Jennifer comes to Diligent with over 20 years of experience in clinical research, having spent most of her career at Eli Lilly and Company where she first worked with Jay in the Clinical Project Management division. Most recently, she has served as the CEO of Cynvec, a private biotech company focused on cancer therapies.
Commenting on the new appointments, Lee Jones, President of Diligent said, “We are delighted that Jennifer has joined Diligent. She brings a deep familiarity with the clinical trial sector as well as a Six Sigma Black Belt certification in process optimization. Her skills will be invaluable for our Client Delivery team as we continue to improve and enhance our services for the clinical trials industry”.
Jennifer’s appointment follows the appointment of Tawala Taylor as Director of Client Delivery last month.
Jennifer is based in Charleston, South Carolina.
About Diligent
The Diligent Qualification Platform connects clinical research sponsors, CROs, technology and service providers to streamline and simplify the selection and qualification of clinical trial service providers.
The cloud-based Diligent Qualification Platform holds comprehensive Request for Information (RFI) details for over 80 industry suppliers as well as Vendor Qualification Assessments (VQAs) audited against latest industry standards. The platform makes this information available rapidly for trial sponsors in a controlled and confidential way. This makes it easy for trial sponsors to identify and qualify relevant potential suppliers so the Diligent Platform can reduce the time taken to start clinical trials by up to 70 days.
The Platform is offered by Diligent Pharma, LLC based in Princeton, NJ. More details at www.diligentpharma.com
