Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,905 in the last 365 days.

GfK Consumer Life taps Melnick to lead Commercial Account Development

Dave Melnick

Will bring gold-standard consumer trend insights to brands across industries

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GfK Consumer Life – the global experts in leveraging consumer trends for strategic decision making – has appointed Dave Melnick as Commercial Account Development lead for North America.

Already a successful Business Development specialist at GfK, Melnick will now focus exclusively on bringing Consumer Life syndicated data and reports to prospects in a variety of industries, from FMCG to financial services.

GfK Consumer Life is the most comprehensive and longest-standing consumer trend study in the world. Its data has been collected annually since 1997 from over 30,000 consumers in more than 25 countries, providing market leaders with detailed information about all aspects of people’s lives – from aspirations to personal values to lifestyle behaviors.

Melnick joined the GfK Marketing and Consumer Intelligence team in 2015, consulting with senior-level client stakeholders to identify needs, develop impactful methodologies, and provide consultative strategic perspectives. His focus verticals have included fashion and general retail, grocery, FMCG, and home improvement.

Before joining GfK, Melnick was Vice President of Consumer Insights, CRM, and Loyalty Marketing for Nine West Holdings (formerly The Jones Group). There, he served as the voice of the consumer and a collaborative strategic partner while also developing and leading the successful Nine West Rewards program.

Earlier, Melnick was Director of Market Research and Sales Analysis at Liz Claiborne, Inc., where he initiated the consumer insights function for a portfolio of leading fashion brands.

“Dave is a strong match for our Consumer Life offerings – an expert in leveraging insights across many industries, and an experienced leader in matching solutions to clients,” said Tom Neri, Commercial Director for GfK Marketing & Consumer Intelligence in North America. “He will help find new connections between brands and Consumer Life learnings and work closely with the team’s insights and trends consultants.”
Melnick holds a BA in Economics from Dickinson College.

David Stanton
GfK
+1 9088759844
email us here

You just read:

GfK Consumer Life taps Melnick to lead Commercial Account Development

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.