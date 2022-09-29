GfK Consumer Life taps Melnick to lead Commercial Account Development
Dave Melnick
Will bring gold-standard consumer trend insights to brands across industriesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GfK Consumer Life – the global experts in leveraging consumer trends for strategic decision making – has appointed Dave Melnick as Commercial Account Development lead for North America.
Already a successful Business Development specialist at GfK, Melnick will now focus exclusively on bringing Consumer Life syndicated data and reports to prospects in a variety of industries, from FMCG to financial services.
GfK Consumer Life is the most comprehensive and longest-standing consumer trend study in the world. Its data has been collected annually since 1997 from over 30,000 consumers in more than 25 countries, providing market leaders with detailed information about all aspects of people’s lives – from aspirations to personal values to lifestyle behaviors.
Melnick joined the GfK Marketing and Consumer Intelligence team in 2015, consulting with senior-level client stakeholders to identify needs, develop impactful methodologies, and provide consultative strategic perspectives. His focus verticals have included fashion and general retail, grocery, FMCG, and home improvement.
Before joining GfK, Melnick was Vice President of Consumer Insights, CRM, and Loyalty Marketing for Nine West Holdings (formerly The Jones Group). There, he served as the voice of the consumer and a collaborative strategic partner while also developing and leading the successful Nine West Rewards program.
Earlier, Melnick was Director of Market Research and Sales Analysis at Liz Claiborne, Inc., where he initiated the consumer insights function for a portfolio of leading fashion brands.
“Dave is a strong match for our Consumer Life offerings – an expert in leveraging insights across many industries, and an experienced leader in matching solutions to clients,” said Tom Neri, Commercial Director for GfK Marketing & Consumer Intelligence in North America. “He will help find new connections between brands and Consumer Life learnings and work closely with the team’s insights and trends consultants.”
Melnick holds a BA in Economics from Dickinson College.
