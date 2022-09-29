End Of Summer Air Duct Cleaning: Save On Air Duct Cleaning from Bold City Heating & Air
Bold City Heating & Air is offering customers a chance to save with an end-of-summer sale for their duct cleaning services.JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bold City Heating & Air is a company based in Florida, serving residents in Jacksonville and the surrounding areas. The family-owned business has passed through two generations and prides itself on exceptional customer service. To celebrate the end of summer and encourage customers to service their HVAC systems heading into fall, the company is offering $50 off duct cleaning services for a limited time.
Air duct cleaning is an important routine service, and offers homeowners benefits such as:
• Improving indoor air quality ahead of flu season
• Reducing the number of allergens inside the home
• Reducing the amount of dust circulating inside the home (keeping it cleaner)
• Extending the life of the HVAC system
“Air ducts get full of dirt and debris, especially during the summer when families spend more time outdoors. With the season changing, now's a perfect time to make sure your air ducts are clean to run smoothly all winter,” says Mirza Pilakovic, President of Bold City Heating & Air.
“Our staff is dedicated to keeping our customers happy, and we'd like to show our appreciation by offering $50 off our duct cleaning service.”
At Bold City Heating & Air, employees receive specialized industry training on the latest technologies and all services are charged at a flat rate, provided upfront. For duct cleaning services this fall, customers can benefit from a discount if they act quickly.
As fall and winter approach, residents in Jacksonville are more likely to have their home HVAC systems on, circulating air through the home’s ductwork. There can be a buildup of decomposing pests, bacteria, mold or other allergens in the ductwork that compromises the air quality in the home if regular duct cleaning is overlooked. Frequent servicing and cleaning of air ducts also reduce the chance of a system malfunction and increases efficiency. Residents in Jacksonville are encouraged by Bold City Heating & Air to take advantage of the limited-time $50 discount to save money on home heating and AC costs while also improving air quality.
Bold City Heating & Air has been a leading HVAC dealer in Jacksonville and surrounding areas for more than 5 years. They also provide service to residents in Ponte Vedra Beach, Neptune Beach, Arlington, San Marco, Southside and more. To book a duct cleaning service at the discounted price, residents can call (904) 513-3158 today.
Mirza Pilakovic
Bold City Heating & Air
+1 904-379-1648
