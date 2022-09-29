Submit Release
Tenn. National Guard departing for Florida following Hurricane Ian landfall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On Sept. 29, roughly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard will depart from multiple locations across Tennessee to support response and recovery efforts in Florida following the landfall of Hurricane Ian.

These forces, which are named Task Force Tennessee and commanded by the 194th Engineer Brigade in Jackson, will be assisting the Florida National Guard’s emergency response efforts. The units currently deploying from Tennessee are:

  •  194th Engineer Brigade in Jackson
  • 230th Engineer Battalion in Trenton
  • 212th Engineer Company in Paris
  • 251st Military Police Company in Lexington
  • 278th Regimental Support Squadron in Columbia
  • 1175th Transportation Company in Tullahoma
  • 30th Troop Command in Tullahoma
  • 176th Combat Service Support Battalion in Johnson City
  • 776th Maintenance Company in Elizabethton
  • 253rd Military Police Company in Lenoir City
  • 1176th Transportation Company in Jacksboro and Smyrna

Airmen from the 118th Wing in Nashville, 164th Airlift Wing in Memphis, and the 134th Air Refueling Wing in Knoxville are also deploying to Florida on Sept. 29 as well as volunteers from other Army and Air units across the state.

Two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from Nashville and one from Jackson, all with the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, flew to Florida on Sept. 28 and are currently preparing to assist with recovery missions.    

Local media interested in attending these departures, please contact Lt. Col. Marty Malone at (615) 313-0662 for specific times and locations.

