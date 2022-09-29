Submit Release
SPECIAL OPERATIONS / EXCESSIVE SPEED

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22H1000320

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein                           

STATION: Headquarters - Special Operations                     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: September 27, 2022, at approximately 2220 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 15 / Cady Hill Road in the Town of Cambridge

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Kenyon Jacobs-Martin                                              

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 27, 2022, at approximately 2220 hours a trooper with the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling east on VT Route 15 in the Town of Cambridge at a high rate of speed. The target vehicle was captured on radar traveling 85 MPH in an area of highway posted at 50 MPH. A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Kenyon Jacobs-Martin (25) of Richford, VT.

 

Jacobs-Martin was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Lamoille Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charge of Title 23 VSA 1097, "Excessive speed." Jacobs was also given a speeding ticket for traveling 35 MPH above the posted speed limit which carries a waiver amount of $530.00.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: December 21, 2022, at 1230 hours            

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

