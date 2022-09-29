SPECIAL OPERATIONS / EXCESSIVE SPEED
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22H1000320
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein
STATION: Headquarters - Special Operations
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: September 27, 2022, at approximately 2220 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 15 / Cady Hill Road in the Town of Cambridge
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Kenyon Jacobs-Martin
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 27, 2022, at approximately 2220 hours a trooper with the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling east on VT Route 15 in the Town of Cambridge at a high rate of speed. The target vehicle was captured on radar traveling 85 MPH in an area of highway posted at 50 MPH. A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Kenyon Jacobs-Martin (25) of Richford, VT.
Jacobs-Martin was issued a criminal citation to appear before the Lamoille Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the charge of Title 23 VSA 1097, "Excessive speed." Jacobs was also given a speeding ticket for traveling 35 MPH above the posted speed limit which carries a waiver amount of $530.00.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: December 21, 2022, at 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.