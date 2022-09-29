Berlin Barracks / Burglary and Unlawful Mischief *Update*
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3004877
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 8/27/2022 0329 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodstock Farmers Market, Waterbury Stowe Rd, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass / Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
***UPDATE****
Investigation has revealed Olaf Hedding, 55 of Barre, was the suspect who burglarized the Woodstock Farmer's Market. Hedding was located on August 29, 2022 and taken into custody for an active arrest warrant. Hedding was cited into Washington Superior Court and is held in Vermont Department of Corrections custody.
COURT ACTION: (X)Y N
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/27/2022 0830 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
------------------------------------
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to the Woodstock Farmers Market for an alarm activation. Investigation revealed an unknown suspect forced entry through a window into the business. Troopers searched and found no one inside. It is not currently known if any property was stolen from the business.
Woodstock Farmers Market provided surveillance video to the State Police. The suspect is described as a medium build white male with grey or white hair. The suspect was wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a Gillespie Fuels logo on the back, grey sweatpants, and black sneakers. The suspect covered his face with a black shirt and wore gloves. The suspect arrived at the business in a silver Chevrolet Malibu with an unknown Vermont registration.
Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is encouraged to contact Trooper Tylor Rancourt of the Vermont State Police.
Trooper Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
802-229-9191 (Office)
802-760-0545 (Cell)