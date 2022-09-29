Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,347 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / Burglary and Unlawful Mischief *Update*

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3004877

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt                            

STATION: Berlin Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 8/27/2022 0329 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Woodstock Farmers Market, Waterbury Stowe Rd, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass / Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                             

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

***UPDATE****

 

Investigation has revealed Olaf Hedding, 55 of Barre, was the suspect who burglarized the Woodstock Farmer's Market. Hedding was located on August 29, 2022 and taken into custody for an active arrest warrant. Hedding was cited into Washington Superior Court and is held in Vermont Department of Corrections custody.

 

COURT ACTION: (X)Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:  10/27/2022 0830 hours          

COURT: Washington Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

------------------------------------

 

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to the Woodstock Farmers Market for an alarm activation. Investigation revealed an unknown suspect forced entry through a window into the business. Troopers searched and found no one inside. It is not currently known if any property was stolen from the business.

 

Woodstock Farmers Market provided surveillance video to the State Police. The suspect is described as a medium build white male with grey or white hair. The suspect was wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a Gillespie Fuels logo on the back, grey sweatpants, and black sneakers. The suspect covered his face with a black shirt and wore gloves. The suspect arrived at the business in a silver Chevrolet Malibu with an unknown Vermont registration.

 

Anyone with information about the suspect or vehicle is encouraged to contact Trooper Tylor Rancourt of the Vermont State Police.

 

 

 

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

 

802-229-9191 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)

 

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / Burglary and Unlawful Mischief *Update*

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.