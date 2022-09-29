Derby Barracks / DUI Injury Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A5004412
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/28/2022 / 1944 hours
STREET: Number 12 Road
TOWN: Newport Center
WEATHER: Light rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Packed gravel
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jason Sargent
AGE: 43
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Sentra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end, passenger side panels, windshield
INJURIES: Serious, non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 09/28/2022, at approximately 1944 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a one vehicle crash on Number 12 Road in the Town of Newport Center, Vermont. A witness on scene reported the operator was unconscious. Upon trooper’s arrival, the operator, now partially responsive, was identified as Jason Sargent. Investigation revealed Sargent was traveling north on Number 12 Road when he lost control of his vehicle around a slight right-hand corner and traveled off the traveled portion of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a mailbox and a dirt embankment before coming to rest. While on scene, multiple indicators of impairment were detected. Sargent was transported by Newport Ambulance to North Country Hospital. Newport Center Fire Department and Greniers Towing also responded to the scene to assist.
At the hospital, Sargent was processed for DUI. He was issued a citation for the offenses of DUI and Negligent Operation.
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orleans
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/22/2022 10 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.