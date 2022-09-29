Derby Barracks / DUI Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A5004412

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 09/28/2022 / 1944 hours

STREET: Number 12 Road

TOWN: Newport Center

WEATHER: Light rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Packed gravel

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jason Sargent

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Sentra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end, passenger side panels, windshield

INJURIES: Serious, non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 09/28/2022, at approximately 1944 hours, the Vermont State Police was notified of a one vehicle crash on Number 12 Road in the Town of Newport Center, Vermont. A witness on scene reported the operator was unconscious. Upon trooper’s arrival, the operator, now partially responsive, was identified as Jason Sargent. Investigation revealed Sargent was traveling north on Number 12 Road when he lost control of his vehicle around a slight right-hand corner and traveled off the traveled portion of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a mailbox and a dirt embankment before coming to rest. While on scene, multiple indicators of impairment were detected. Sargent was transported by Newport Ambulance to North Country Hospital. Newport Center Fire Department and Greniers Towing also responded to the scene to assist.

At the hospital, Sargent was processed for DUI. He was issued a citation for the offenses of DUI and Negligent Operation.

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orleans

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/22/2022 10 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.