Founder-focused Accelerator for Biosciences in Connecticut, ABCT, Announces Newest Community Supporter
ABCT welcomes C3 Medical Device Consulting to its growing community supporter networkBRANFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABCT, the Accelerator for Biosciences in Connecticut, today announced the latest addition to its network of community supporters – C3 Medical Device Consulting. Craig Carder, President of C3, has been a mentor to the ABCT community of founders for over three years. This new collaboration provides additional opportunities to support the program and provide guidance to the next generation of life science entrepreneurs.
C3 Medical Device Consulting assists founders and engineers to bring their medical device innovations from ideas to the testing/manufacturing stage. Through clearly defined processes and proposals, C3 enables both startups and large companies to avoid common pitfalls and save time and money on product development through proactive decision-making.
Craig Carder, President/Engineering Principal, C3 Medical Device Consulting shared the following comments, “When our team at C3 Medical first partnered with ABCT back in 2018, we quickly knew it was going to be the start of a long-term partnership. As we have been working with startups for over a decade now, we understand that getting a medical device from idea to production can be overwhelming. We love how ABCT focuses on crafting unique, educational experiences crucial to the development of successful ventures - and look forward to contributing to the personalized entrepreneurial education provided through the program.”
ABCT Program Director Mary Howard remarked, “We are proud to have C3 join our network. C3 furthers our capabilities to support the CT community of first-time founders and help advance their innovations.”
The most recent 2022 ABCT cohort has accomplished important venture milestones, with Unisoft Medical Corp. named a 5 Top Disposable Medical Solution Impacting the Healthcare Sector, and EMpedics an app to help care for musculoskeletal patients faster and ensure compensation was awarded top prize from CTNext’s Entrepreneur Innovation Awards and is now selling their product.
About ABCT
ABCT is the only competitive-entry, six-month program of personalized entrepreneurial education delivered for first time founders of bioscience ventures of any development stage focused on healthcare innovation in Connecticut. ABCT focuses on unlocking the unknown by addressing individual needs and utilizing accredited entrepreneur coaches and expert mentors to craft unique, educational experiences crucial to the development of successful ventures.
ABCT is initiated by CTNext and supported by Kaneka, Pfizer, Marcum LLP, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, Wiggin and Dana, JP Morgan Chase, Atostek, and C3 Medical Device Consulting.
For more information, visit www.ABCT.co.
About Design Technologies
Design Technologies helps build emergent biosciences ventures founding the ELabNYC program for NYCEDC in 2012, the ABCT program for CTNext in 2017 and the Westchester County program in 2019. 155 ELabNYC alum ventures have raised $800M and created 255 jobs; and 46 ABCT alumni ventures collectively raised $101M and created 200 jobs.
