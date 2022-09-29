A Novel Way to Crowdsource Medical Questions Directly-to-Physicians and Get Unbiased Answers
G-Med remains at the forefront of physician insights by introducing a crowdsourcing model that allows non-bias responses in an unstructured and organic fashionLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine a system where one can tap into any medical query and connect to thousands of physicians and get thoughtful responses. Responses are that are unbiased and unfiltered.
A system more efficient than the dozens of market research companies that pay a particular panel of physicians to answer their questionnaires as those will obviously be bias (similar to asking someone while paying for their time, if they are also your best friend). So, can we really believe that paid panels are the most efficient way to get unbiased physician-level data? Especially in the Corona era, where getting unbiased physician data is more vital than ever?
Enter G-Med; an unbiased medical crowdsourcing option for unstructured and organic data.
The G-Med network, a free social media platform exclusively for physicians, encompassing over 1.5 million doctors from 160+ countries in over 120+ specialties, allows physicians to communicate with one another on a global scale. Physicians connect, share clinical dilemmas and discuss different solutions for the medical issues of the day.
Physician log in to G-Med because they want to come here and not because they have to for their bottom line. So, when a medical crowdsourcing question is asked, physicians love connecting with the information even though it clearly states that it is a sponsored post.
How does medical crowdsourcing on G-Med work? One sends the G-Med delivery team a medical based question. The question is then strategically placed on our platform, on G-Med’s specialized physicians’ feeds, based on specific preference of physician specialty and country. Additionally, as G-Med is a social media platform, when a question is placed on the G-Med platform, the physicians will receive a notification of the question on-site and in-bound. We will even include periodic promotion to the top of the target physicians’ feed, ensuring maximum visibility.
A crowdsourcing question can also include a poll (a question, followed by 4-5 options and the physician chooses one). A poll following a question provides an additional layer of engagement to the physician, as well as feedback for physicians that prefer simply to vote (so the question reaches even more physicians!).
When a crowdsourcing question is asked, the typical G-Med physician sees that the top physicians in their field are exchanging knowledge about the question – and they start to ask their own questions in the thread, creating a utopia of continuous feedback-loop of knowledge and education.
How can one benefit from medical crowdsourcing? Aside from awareness and brand building (the sponsored medical crowdsourcing post can be branded or unbranded) post-campaign, one will receive actionable data in an unstructured and organic fashion directly from physicians.
The G-Med network offers the life science community many solutions such as traditional media, including banners, emails, newsletters etc. Our data-driven advertising solutions are widely used by leading global healthcare advertising agencies in order to create targeted visibility and exposure of their clients’ medical products, both to physicians and KOL’s. Additionally, G-Med offers the life science community peer-to-peer medical education sponsorships, solutions around the medical conferences, among our myriad of direct-to-physician offerings.
For more information on direct-to-physicians medical crowdsourcing or any of our other solutions on the G-Med physicians-only platform, please contact us below.
