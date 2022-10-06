VWO Leads the A/B Testing, Personalization & Mobile App Optimization Market Again
VWO emerges as the leader in experimentation, personalization, and mobile app optimization in the G2 Fall 2022 Reports.
We're delighted to be named a leader in the G2 Fall 2022 report for the 6th consecutive time. Thank you to our customers for enabling us in our mission to build the best experimentation platform.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The G2 Fall 2022 Reports are in! The world-leading experimentation platform, VWO has bagged 12 leader positions across five categories apart from being featured in 68 reports. It stood #1 in ®four reports and won 20 badges marking a stronghold in the A/B Testing, Personalization, and Mobile App Optimization landscapes.
— Paresh Mandhyan, Global Vice President of Marketing at VWO
VWO topped the overall A/B Testing category with the maximum number of reviews and the best scores in ease of business, recommendation likelihood, quality of support, and other factors leaving the competition behind.
The company recently launched its customer data platform, Data360 which further complements its existing suite of products. The Fall Reports mark VWO’s strong performance in the relationship and results index and Grid® report.
The relationship score depends on real-user satisfaction ratings for several relationship-related review questions. Software buyers can compare products in a category to streamline the buying process and quickly identify the products that provide the best relationship with software sellers based on the experiences of their peers. The results score on the other hand depends on real-user satisfaction ratings for results-related review questions.
G2 is a globally recognized and trusted software review website. It helps people make informed software decisions based on unbiased and authentic peer reviews. Every quarter, G2 highlights the top-rated solutions in the industry as chosen by the users. These reviews are answers to questions about what a user likes and dislikes about the product, what benefits they have achieved as a result of using the product, and what business problem it has solved for them.
Know more about VWO’s G2 performance here: G2 Fall Report 2022
About VWO
VWO is an experimentation platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to run their conversion optimization programs easily. We provide capabilities to discover customer insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests, personalize experiences, and improve engagement across the entire customer journey.
