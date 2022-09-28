City of Boston kicks off free fall fitness series

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department and the Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) are pleased to announce the 2022 Boston Parks Fall Fitness Series sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts. The series will offer free weekly classes both virtually and in City of Boston parks from October 2 to November 19, 2022

The series offers Bostonians healthy activities including Chair Yoga, Dance Fit, HIIT, Kick-It, Strength & Conditioning, and ZUMBA©. There are a variety of programs including age-friendly classes for families and older adults as well as those who may be new to fitness classes.

For more information and a link to the full schedule, please visit our Fitness Series page.

By engaging in a citywide effort to increase opportunities for physical activity, the Parks Department and BPHC aim to further reduce barriers to active living and ensure that Bostonians have ample opportunities to be active.

The 2022 Summer Fitness Series was a huge success with hundreds of Bostonians participating in the 27 weekly classes throughout the city and virtually. The fall series provides an opportunity for Boston residents to continue exercising virtually during the week when sunrises are later and sunsets are earlier, and on weekends with activities outside and in person. All classes are free and open to the public.

