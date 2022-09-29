Daradia Faculties Participated the First Cadaveric Workshop at Dhaka Medical College

Dr Gautam Das at Cadaveric workshop Daradia faculties lead by Dr Gautam Das at the cadaveric workshop at Dhaka Medical College anatomy hall Dr Gautam Das delivering inaugural speech at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel

The first ever cadaveric workshop on pain medicine in Bangladesh was organized on the 12th Sept where faculties from Daradia: The Pain Clinic participated.

Doctors of Bangladesh will be benefitted and will take the specialty of pain medicine ahead in Bangladesh.” — Dr. Gautam Das