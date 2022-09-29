Daradia Faculties Participated the First Cadaveric Workshop at Dhaka Medical College
Daradia faculties lead by Dr Gautam Das at the cadaveric workshop at Dhaka Medical College anatomy hall
The first ever cadaveric workshop on pain medicine in Bangladesh was organized on the 12th Sept where faculties from Daradia: The Pain Clinic participated.
Doctors of Bangladesh will be benefitted and will take the specialty of pain medicine ahead in Bangladesh."KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bangladesh Society of Anaesthesiologists, Critical Care and Pain Physicians (BSACCPP), and Daradia Pain Foundation organized a cadaver workshop at Dhaka Medical College on 12th Sept 2022. Faculties from Daradia: The Pain Clinic of Kolkata Dr. Gautam Das, Dr. Kanchan Sharma, Dr. Gaurav Sharma, Dr, and others were the instructors at this workshop who joined from India. Dr. Kawsar Sardar from Bangladesh, Dr. Jamil Sabit from Pakistan, Dr. Shirish Amatya from Nepal were other instructors.
Interventional pain management is a newer branch of modern medicine where the pain is managed with minimally invasive procedures in different intractable chronic painful conditions like knee pain, back pain, shoulder pain, cancer pain, nerve pain, etc. Many of these pains were difficult to manage with conventional medical management and there was the possibility of intractable side effects of pain killers.
Pain is carried by fine pain-carrying nerves, which can be identified with ultrasonography or fluoroscopy and can be ablated with radiofrequency. These nerves don’t have other major functions like movement, feelings of touch, etc., so there is no harm in ablation of these nerves. Cooled radiofrequency is a similar, but a more advanced procedure. These are the most modern option to take care of pain and finer skills are needed to learn these procedures. A cadaveric workshop is the best option to learn these interventional procedures for pain management and at Dhaka Medical College cadaveric workshop was organized for skill development.
37 doctors from Bangladesh participated in this cadaveric workshop. At the inaugural ceremony, of the cadaveric workshop, the secretary general of BSACCPP told that “This is the first cadaveric workshop for pain procedures in Bangladesh and 2nd cadaveric workshop among all medical specialty in Bangladesh.” Dr. Jamil Sabit told that “This is a rare opportunity and all participants should utilize this opportunity and learn best.” Dr. Gautam Das who was the patron of this workshop told that “Daradia is always working for spreading knowledge in pain medicine and regularly organizing different training courses.
