Recruit CRM Launches a Robust Executive Search Report Feature
Recruit CRM adds a top-notch Executive Search Report feature to its ATS and CRM software for headhunting agencies.
I feel like I owe it to Recruit CRM to tell everyone about how great they are. The recruiting software helped my executive search firm double our placements within just 12 months.”NORWOOD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruit CRM recently introduced the Executive Search Report feature that allows search agencies to generate detailed reports about the headhunting process for their clients.
— Christina Stroud, CEO of Group 928
In an Executive Search Report, recruiters can attach the candidates’ CVs and relevant details, pitch the top talent to their clientele and chalk out the detailed hiring process. This helps both the parties to track and measure the success of their workflow.
Since the report is automatically generated, recruiters will not have to spend much time and energy typing it all for their clients.
Recruit CRM’s Applicant Tracking System is 100% customizable– which means headhunters can create reports that cater to their specific needs.
The Executive Search Software also allows sourcing qualified candidates using a chrome extension, creating multiple hiring pipelines, conducting advanced and boolean searches, scheduling interviews, sending out bulk emails, and a lot more.
The pricing plan is quite simple, scalable, and cost-effective too. Recruiters can either get started with using the system for free or book a demo with their product specialists.
About Recruit CRM
Recruit CRM builds cloud-based software for the global recruitment & staffing industry. The SaaS company is on a mission to help recruitment and headhunting grow faster with cutting-edge technology that allows professionals to carry out all their recruiting tasks in one place.
