PRESS RELEASE : SAMOA PUBLIC SERVICE DAY 2022 – SPIRIT OF SERVICE

The Government will once again pay tribute to celebrate and recognize the hard work and contribution of all public servants on Friday, 30th September 2022. For this year’s Public Service Day celebration, the theme is “Spirit of Service/Agaga Tautua”.

In honor of this year’s Public Service Day, Cabinet wishes to invite all Public Sector Agencies to join the Public Service Parade/March Pass. The march will commence from the Ministry of Police compound to the FMFM II Building, Matagialalua. All agencies are advised to assemble at the allocated car park by 6:30am, with the march planned to commence at 7:30am. This will be followed by a thanksgiving prayer service and the Acting Prime Minister’s keynote address to officially open Public Service Day 2022 Program.

It is expected that the thanksgiving service will conclude at 9:30am, therefore all agencies will return to their respective offices to provide their usual services to the public. A half day effective from 1pm to 5pm has been granted for the purpose of allowing each Agency / Ministry to conduct its own programs internally and to acknowledge and celebrate the contribution of their employees to the development initiatives of Government.

Ia manuia tele le fa’amanatuina o le Aso Fa’apitoa mo Tagata Faigaluega uma ale Malo.

