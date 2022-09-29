Remember Radon During National Indoor Air Quality Awareness Month
Testing and measuring for radon can help prevent indoor air related illnessesLOMBARD, IL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October is National Indoor Air Quality Awareness Month. With Americans spending approximately 90% of their time indoors, the need to identify indoor air contaminants is a health priority. Scientific evidence indicates that the air within the home and workplace can be more polluted than the outdoor air of the industrial cities.
Exposure to carbon monoxide, molds, mildew, secondhand smoke, and chemicals within homes, schools, and buildings increases allergies and respiratory illnesses. Among these indoor air pollutants is radon. Exposure to radon is the number one cause of lung cancer in people who do not smoke and the number two cause of lung cancer in North America.
Radon is an odorless, colorless gas released during the natural decay of uranium in soil and rocks. It enters homes and buildings through cracks and other openings in foundations such as sump pumps. Buildings trap radon inside where the gas decays into harmful radioactive atoms that get caught in the respiratory tract when people breathe. New and old homes, well-sealed and drafty homes, and homes with or without basements all have the potential for dangerous levels.
It is recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that radon testing be performed every two years, every year after installing a radon mitigation system, after major renovations, and when buying a new home. “To fully test the indoor air quality of a home or building, we recommend measuring for radon in the fall/winter months and again in the spring/summer months," says Zan Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Radonova, Inc. Radon levels change from season to season as the soil grows drier or wetter.
“Good indoor air quality is essential to one’s wellbeing, productivity, and contentment,” says Lisa Rogers, President of Indoor Air Quality Association (IAQA). The most pressing issues with indoor air quality (IAQ) are, “the challenges of multiple chemical sensitivities (MCS), the increase in disasters related to the effects of climate change that impact air quality both inside and outside, and public education and messaging about IAQ.”
Actions people can take immediately to improve indoor air quality include:
• Quitting smoking or smoking only outside.
• Upgrading air filters on air handlers.
• Using dust mite covers on pillows and mattresses.
• Mitigating for radon if radon test results come back above the actionable level of 4 pCi/L.
Radonova has a portfolio of radon tests available:
• QuickScreen is a 2-to-4-day charcoal radon screener which is ideal for obtaining a quick snapshot of radon levels.
• The 10 to 90 day Rapidos alpha track detector provides detailed and accurate results in a relatively quick period.
• Radtrak³ is the most popular alpha track radon detector in the world. It is deployed for up to 365 days and is the most accurate option.
National Indoor Air Quality Awareness month is during the month of October when outdoor air temperatures begin to drop. People spend more time indoors in winter than the summer, which increases potential exposure to radon. Test for radon this winter and again in the spring/summer to determine if radon mitigation is needed to provide safe indoor air quality.
Zan Jones
Radonova
+1 331-814-2200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
How to Prevent Radon in Your Home