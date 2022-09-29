SACRAMENTO SCIENTOLOGY CHURCH HOSTS OVERDOSE AWARENESS EVENT

Michael Deleon Founder Steered Straight Corporal Pamela Zamarripa and Officer Michell Powell of Sacramento Police Dept Steered Straight Founder Michael Deleon presentation

STEERED STRAIGHT AND SACRAMENTO CHAPTER OF THE FOUNDATION FOR A DRUG-FREE WORLD PARTNER UP TO KICK OFF DRUG PREVENTION EDUCATION IN CALIFORNIA

With Hurricane Season upon us - another devastating catastrophe looms with the nation’s drug overdose trends - it requires as much preparedness and prevention be put into action to help save lives.” — Nathan Johnson - Sacramento Drug-Free World Chapter

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church of Scientology of Sacramento Opened its doors to law enforcement, community groups and public to help raise awareness of current overdose trends associated with Fentanyl and other opioid drugs.

“With Hurricane Season upon us - another devastating catastrophe looms from the nation’s drug trends on overdoses that requires as much preparedness and prevention to be put into action to help save lives,” said Nathan Johnson, local Director for the Sacramento Foundation for A Drug-Free World Chapter.

The event Keynote Speaker was Michael Deleon Founder of “Steered Straight”. Michael is an award-winning filmmaker, directing and producing four documentaries on addiction and was awarded the 2020 President's Volunteer Service Award.

He told his story about drugs and prison and finding his way back to become the #1 national school presenter in America speaking at over 6,000 schools reaching more than 13 million students thus far since 2007 - including 708 schools in 2019 alone.

He highlighted his documentary work on inner cities where drug use is rampant and its very visible effects depressing the community around it, in addition to the most flagrant marketing of drug-laced candy. His presentation was hard hitting with facts backed by documented evidence and his own brand on the epidemic using “Steered Straight” as a method to help guide kids with the facts about drugs to assist them to understand the Truth About Drugs.

Both Steered Straight and the Foundation For A Drug-Free World are non-profit 501(c)3 Organizations providing educational programs and materials to youth, families and communities across the country and have now partnered up to join forces to help further drug education to the youth of our state.

The centerpiece of the Foundation For A Drug-Free World program is the Truth About Drugs booklets and Documentary video, which are the most distributed drug education materials in the world. Through a worldwide network of volunteers, 50 million drug prevention booklets have been distributed and tens of thousands of drug awareness events have been held.

Sacramento Police Officers Michelle Powell and Corporal Pamela Zamarripa were special guest speakers who presented data on overdoses as the Department’s Naloxone (Narcan) Coordinators. Their presentation is a valuable community service to educate as well. They covered key subjects, which included:

• Deaths from narcotic overdoses with local statistics

• Potency of street drugs

• How Fentanyl has become a popular cut for street drugs and its different forms

• What Naloxone does and how it can be life-saving

• Drug overdoses as the leading cause of death for adults 18-45 years old with local statistics

The Public Affairs Director of the Church was MC of the event and closed with comments about why the Church feels this is an important issue and added: Our work as a church is simple - Help the individual increase their own awareness and all they find good in themselves. We want kids to be able to grow into the best version of themselves they can be. When one alters this chemically – the results are unpredictable and can lead to a lifetime of addiction and altered awareness of their own true nature. We offer many services to achieve this and invited all attending to peruse their public information center that is available 7 days a week for public viewing.”

Their work is also guided by their Founder, L. Ron Hubbard, who wrote in the book “Clear Body, Clear Mind”: “Research demonstrates that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs”.

Steered Straight, Inc. and the Sacramento Chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World kicked off their partnership the following day by hosting their first Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, September 26, 2022, from 10 am to 6 pm, at Sierra View Country Club, Roseville, CA.

The focus of both programs is to empower youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make informed decisions and live drug-free.

For more information on the church and these drug prevention groups, you can visit them on their websites at: www.scientology.org , www.drugfreeworld.com and www.steeredstraight.org

Truth About Drugs Documentary: Introduction