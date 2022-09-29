Equipment Leases Inc. Secures $1 Billion in Financing for Independent Power Plants.
Equipment Leases Inc. Secures $1 Billion in Financing for Independent Power Plants.SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equipment Leases Inc announced today a significant funding commitment exclusively for Independent Power Plants and Renewable Energy projects within the United States. EQL and its network of lenders are committed to funding worthwhile green projects to reduce or eliminate a company's carbon footprint.
Steve Hansen, CEO of Equipment Leases, stated, "we are pleased to be one of the premier lenders in the country for renewable energy and now the installation of independent power plants for factories, manufacturers, and any organization that needs to control their power future.
Equipment Leases offers a wide variety of financing and equipment lease options. We are pleased to offer long lease terms for qualified buyers and a lease structure designed for green projects allowing our clients to take advantage of the extraordinary tax benefits and incentives currently being offered via the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.
About Equipment Leases, Inc.
Equipment Leases Inc. has an extensive network of lending partners capable of financing small $10,000 transactions up to large $50-million complex projects at home or abroad. We have provided business owners with the capital needed to acquire millions in new equipment since 2013. With their principal office located in Utah, they also have a sales satellite office strategically placed in more than thirteen cities around the country. For additional information about Equipment Leases Inc., visit us online at EquipmentLeases.com.
