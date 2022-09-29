Book: Classical Architecture's African Roots Prerelease Announced for 3 October – World Architecture Day
Boston Author and Architectural Design Build CEO David Muniz Supple announces prerelease of new book: Classical Architecture's African Roots.
This book is a work which I truly hope will inspire and help others. It is a love letter to the universal power that is Architectural Design and a direct tribute to the creative legacy of Africa.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tufts Alum, Author and CEO of NEDC, David Muniz Supple has announced 3 October, 2022 as the date his new book Classical Architecture’s African Roots will be available for advance copy and review.
— David Muniz Supple
World Architecture Day is 3 October, 2022
Overview:
Trained in architectural studies at a prestigious university, David Muniz Supple was educated along traditional Western lines concerning Classical Architecture as is done at any typical Ivy League school: Africa built the Pyramids--while Greek culture was by and large responsible for all other aesthetic and practical elements found in today’s built environment.
That’s the story. Or is it...?
Supple was initially stunned by a compelling African visual of female Pharoah Hatshepsut’s tomb with full colonnade – dating 1,000 years before the advent of “Classical” architecture. This single image sparked over 5 years of direct research culminating in this book Classical Architecture's African Roots and setting the stage for the publication of future works scheduled for 2023.
The opposite of an academic text, Supple does not tell you what to believe or assert a dogmatic truth--but rather takes the reader through a compelling visual narrative with many original photographs taken by his creative team in northern Africa
This eye-opening journey is the beginning of a subject which Supple explores in his next book, Restoring Africa's Legacy of Creation. The aim of this series is to shine light on hidden truths in the field of architecture, thus opening the door to further discoveries while inspiring unity across those fields designing and creating the built environment. A further goal is to lay a foundation of truth and fully recognize one of the greatest architectural legacies to grace this earth.
David Muniz Supple Bio/Background:
David Muniz Supple is an author, humanitarian, founder and CEO. A graduate of Tufts Architecture, David leads New England Design & Construction - one of Boston’s top luxury Architectural Design Build creative firms with a focus on sustainable home design and construction. Winner of Best of Boston 2022 for Architectural Design Build as well as Modern Luxury Top 50 in Design, NEDC has been servicing clients across Boston and Metrowest since 2005. NEDC additionally invests heavily in community service and works closely with the G-Code House and Room to Dream Foundation to improve the lives of youth across Boston.
Author David Muniz Supple had the following to say:
“This is my first book. It is the result of years of direct research and a real passion on my part to discover and understand the truth behind the development of the built environment. It is not the book I originally intended to write – it is what I found when I looked.
The result is a meaningful work which I truly hope will inspire and help others. It is a love letter to the universal power that is Architectural Design and a direct tribute to the creative legacy of Africa. It's the result of personal research and a willingness to observe and see -- separate from preconceived ideas. Many intelligent and wonderful people have provided invaluable help, experience and information, and to them I am immeasurably grateful."
Advance copies of the e-book as a pre-release will be available on Monday, 3 October in celebration of World Architecture Day.
Please reach out to david@designroomsafrica.com if you would like to request an advance copy of Classical Architecture's African Roots.
David Muniz Supple is the Founder and CEO of New England Design & Construction - one of Boston's leading Architectural Design Build Studios specializing in sustainable luxury homes.
