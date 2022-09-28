State Agencies Preparing for Potential Impact from Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today signed an Executive Order 2022-28 declaring a state of emergency and activating the state’s emergency operations plan, which enables state agencies to prepare for Hurricane Ian’s potential impact to the state. The governor’s order directs the South Carolina Emergency Management Division to coordinate with all relevant state agencies and to be prepared to respond to any requests for state assistance from county emergency managers.

“It’s still too early to know exactly how Hurricane Ian will affect South Carolina, but preparations at the state level are well underway, and this declaration of emergency is another step in that process,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “We do know we’ll see a lot of rain and significant storm surge on our coastline over the coming days – now is the time for each South Carolina to make plans for every contingency and be prepared.”

Residents should review their personal emergency plans, check their emergency supplies, and make sure all the members of their families know what to do in case of possible power outages and property damage.

Everyone in South Carolina is urged to continue to monitor the developing forecasts through news media and through trusted sources online. Pay attention to emergency warnings from local and state public safety officials and be prepared to take safety precautions.

SCEMD’s interactive hurricane guide at Hurricane.SC can assist anyone who needs to double check their storm preparations.

-###-