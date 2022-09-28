Detour Lifted for Route 1010 (Woy Bridge Road) Improvement Project in Bedford County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that a traffic detour has been lifted on Route 1010 (Woy Bridge Road) in West Providence Township, Bedford County.



The 6.7-mile detour had been placed on Monday, September 19 to address an erosion issue and make guiderail upgrades.



This work is part of an on-going project that includes improvements to Route 4001 (Hoover Road) from the intersection of U.S. 30 to the intersection of Helixville Road, Route 1008 (West Graceville Road) from U.S. 30 to the intersection of T-438 (Ridge Road) and Mountain Chapel Road.



Overall work on this $1.7 million project consists of milling and resurfacing, guiderail, drainage, pavement markings, signing upgrades and other miscellaneous construction as needed. The project is expected to be completed by early-November 2022. Work is being completed by New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co, Inc. of New Enterprise.



Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.Penndot.pa.gov/District9



Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.



Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105.

# # #



