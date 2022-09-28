​ PennDOT Announces In-Person and Online Plans Display for the SR 239, Section 351, over Pine Creek Bridge Replacement in Huntington Township, Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an in-person and virtual plans display for the SR 239, Pike Creek Bridge Replacement Project in Huntington Township, Luzerne County. The project will be presented at the regularly scheduled Board of Supervisors Meeting held at the Huntington Township Municipal Building, located at 815 Municipal Road, Shickshinny, PA 18655 on November 1, 2022, at 7:00 PM.

The bridge is located on SR 0239 (Pond Hill Road) over Pine Creek between Paragon Farm Road and New Columbus Road. The bridge is located approximately 1.7 miles northeast of the borough of New Columbus.

This project consists of replacing the existing two-span concrete T-beam bridge with a single-span composite prestressed spread box beam bridge. Additional proposed work includes approach pavement replacement, rock scour protection, guide rail updates, and driveway adjustments to meet safety standards. The new bridge will provide two 11-foot lanes with 4-foot shoulders for a new roadway width of 30 feet.

The roadway at the bridge site will be closed to all traffic and detoured during construction and is expected to be closed for approximately six months. A single detour route is proposed for both passenger vehicles and trucks. The detour would follow SR 4018 (Bonnieville Rd) and SR 4035 (Register Rd) resulting in a 3.1-mile vehicle detour. Access to all driveways will be maintained during construction.

The project is currently in design and is planned to be let in May 2024. In-stream environmental regulations do not allow work in the stream between October 1 to December 31 and from February 15 to June 1 so the detour and bridge construction will not begin until June 2025. Utility relocations will take place sometime between July 2024 and June 2025.

A six-month detour is expected to be implemented in Spring 2025 until Fall 2025.

The digital version of the plans display will be available from October 1, 2022 to December 1, 2022. Online information, including the proposed detour route, detailed project information, and comment form, can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website:

https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-4/PublicMeetings/Pages/default.aspx

Click on the Luzerne County box, then choose the tile marked SR 239 Bridge Replacement Project.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project, display and describe the planned detour, and receive public input regarding questions or concerns with the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Amy Lolli, PennDOT Project Manager, at 570-614-2958 or amlolli@pa.gov.



Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.



Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.



Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.



Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044



# # #





