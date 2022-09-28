4:20 PM Update: (Now Open) Route 61 Closed in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County Due to Downed Utilities

​4:20 PM Update: Route 61 is now open in Upper Augusta Township.







Montoursville, PA – Motorist are advised Route 61 is closed in both directions in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, due to downed utility lines.



A detour is in place using Route 4009 (Black Mill Road), Route 4012 (Snydertown Road) and Route 4007 (Anthracite Road).



The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Updates to follow.



MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

