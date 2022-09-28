Pottery with a Purpose Partners with Pop-In@Nordstrom x Tappan Collective, Bringing Purposeful Claymaking Nationwide
August 26th-October 2nd, explore “DIY done better” with consciously-curated clay kits that prioritize self-care, fuel imagination, & support mental wellnessNEEDHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pottery with a Purpose (PWP) has partnered with Pop-In@Nordstrom x Tappan Collective to bring the DIY claymaking experience to a wider audience, both in-store and online. From August 26th-October 1st (in-store) or October 2nd (online), the limited-time collaboration offers Nordstrom shoppers a chance to browse the exclusive PWP product line. Discover consciously-curated “do-it-yourself” pottery kits with durable sculpting tools designed to prioritize self-care and nurture imagination anytime, anywhere, all while financially supporting worldwide mental health initiatives.
Tappan reinvents how shoppers discover and collect contemporary art, making it simple to fill your world with the work of emerging and established artists. Developed by DIY Lifestyle Expert Samantha Hoff, PWP is an invitation to step away from the stresses of daily life into a playful, tech-free space. Even those who would never describe themselves as “creative” can find fun and freedom in the mindful, hands-on art of pottery. Each sustainably-sourced kit provides everything necessary to craft a variety of versatile keepsakes, including beginner-friendly instructions, easy-to-use tools, and - of course - high-quality air dry clay.
Choose from a variety of functional kits limited only by the imagination, such as:
● Candle + Clay Air Dry Kit ($84.50)
● Beginner Air Dry Kit - Pinch Pot/Flower Vase ($65)
“Pioneering purposeful clay play,” PWP is DIY done better. Keeping the health of people and the planet in mind, each thoughtfully designed clay craft is intended to promote mindfulness, providing a much-needed creative outlet through a sustainability-focused brand. Packaging is 100% recyclable or compostable, wooden tools are handcrafted in the USA, clay is sourced responsibly, and paints are packaged in reusable glass jars. Adding more “purpose” to every kit, a portion of each sale helps to support a specific mental health initiative.
Learn more and browse products at PotteryWithaPurpose.com. Find exclusive brand updates and see what others have created on Instagram @PotterywithaPurpose.
# # #
About Pottery with a Purpose™:
Pottery with a Purpose is a female-founded, female-run business promoting individual and community well-being through a thoughtfully curated line of eco-conscious adult clay sculpting kits that invite creativity and mindfulness anytime, anywhere - all while giving back to mental health initiatives. A lifelong struggle with anxiety and an early career spent in the fast-paced tech industry led Founder, Creator, and DIY Lifestyle Expert Samantha Hoff to seek mental and physical balance in the grounding practice of yoga. In-between classes, Hoff found joy, a means of continuous inspiration, and relief from daily anxiety in a previous hobby - pottery making. Realizing that not everyone has time, space, or the budget to recreate all that a ceramics studio offers, she established Pottery with a Purpose, delivering the same creative benefits to others through sustainably-packaged and designed “do-it-yourself” kits containing everything necessary for at-home clay play. With the help of focused instructions, you can design, create, and decorate various pottery pieces to enjoy (or gift!) for years to come. Discover a growing collection of DIY kits and learn more about Hoff at PotteryWithaPurpose.com. Get to know the kits and find exclusive brand updates on Instagram @PotterywithaPurpose
Brittney Falletta
JKO PR
email us here