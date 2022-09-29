Cyber Future Foundation and Kelley School of Business Partner to offer Global Cybersecurity Policy Certification

CFF KSB Cybersecurity Policy Digital Badge CFF KSB Digital Badge Open for Registration Dr. Scott J. Shackleford, Professor, Cybersecurity Policy Digital Badge

CFF, in partnership with Kelley School of Business at IU is thrilled to announce the launch of global cybersecurity policy certificate program

CFF is a leader in executive collaboration and Kelley School of Business at IU, a leader in online business education, with incredible faculty in the cyber policy realm, this is a natural fit for us!” — Valmiki Mukherjee

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATE, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Future Foundation (CFF), a Dallas-based not for profit organization has partnered with Kelley School of Business at Indiana University to offer leaders certification in global cybersecurity policy. The virtual course curriculum includes a variety of topics including Global Cybersecurity & Information Privacy Best Practices, introduction to cybersecurity law and policy, Unpacking Internet Governance, Cybersecurity Ethics, & Public Interest Technology.

“At Cyber Future Foundation we have always been focused on enabling our community of leaders and practitioners with resources for advancing their career and providing learning opportunities, especially in practice areas where there is significant demand for talent – cybersecurity policy is a leading example of such area”, says Valmiki Mukherjee, Founder & Chairman of Cyber Future Foundation, “we are excited at the opportunity of working with Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, a leader in online business education, leading this field with some of the best known faculties in the cyber policy realm, to kick of our educational services with the Global Cybersecurity Policy Certification”.

“The Kelley School of Business at IU is thrilled to partner with CFF in this exciting new offering, which builds from the unique strengths of both organizations. Cybersecurity is a shared enterprise, a team sport. We need to work together to break down silos, and build bridges to promote cyber peace by protecting vulnerable critical infrastructure providers, intellectual property, and privacy. Participants in this innovative badge program will have a solid cybersecurity grounding to flourish in a rapidly changing regulatory and technological environment, and be equipped to dig deeper in a variety of hot topics including supply chain security, cyber risk insurance, and AI governance.”

The Kelley School of Business has been ranked by the US News and World Report as the #1 university for online education including our targeted MS and MBA degrees. Similarly, IU’s groundbreaking M.S. in Cybersecurity Risk Management – which is a partnership between the Kelley School of Business, Luddy School of Informatics, Computing, and Engineering, and the Maurer School of Law – was recently ranked as the #4 best online cybersecurity graduate degree globally by Fortune magazine.

Cyber Future Foundation is going to organize a meet and greet with the faculty and provide a preview to the course work and their annual meeting Cyber Future Summit 2022. Candidates registered for the summit and signing up for the course onsite will be able to available the inaugural pricing of the new Digital Badge offering.

Candidates can register for the CFF Kelley School of Business at https://bit.ly/cffksb-policy-certification

For inaugural incentive pricing candidates are requested to register by October 20th, 2022.

More details about the program can be found in www.cyberfuturefoundation.org/education.html

More details about CFF Annual Cyber Future Summit can be found at www.cyberfuturesummit.com

For further information, please contact Katherine Thompson.