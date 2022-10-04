Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,859 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,350 in the last 365 days.

LOX-8® Grease by Fluoramics Registered into Automotive IMDS Database

International Material Data System (IMDS) is a global standard used by the automotive industry.

International Material Data System (IMDS) is a global standard used by the automotive industry.

Fluoramics, Inc.

Fluoramics, Inc.

Fluoramics' LOX-8 Grease

We’re excited LOX-8 is accepted by automotive manufacturers and included in IMDS. Our HinderRUST rust-inhibitors have been included since 2021.”
— Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chief Chemical Engineer
WINONA, MN, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluoramics’ LOX-8 was recently approved for inclusion in the International Material Data System (IMDS) as a material suitable for use in automotive products. IMDS is a global standard used by the automotive industry.

IMDS is a material data system originally developed by several major automobile manufacturers. All substances and materials used in automobile manufacturing are collected, maintained, analyzed, and archived in IMDS. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) use this database to deliver detailed information to dismantler companies for them to achieve the goals of the End-of-Life Vehicles Directive (ELV). The ELV Directive is a European Union directive aimed at reducing hazardous waste from vehicles deemed to be at the end of their useful lives.

“We’re excited LOX-8 is accepted by automotive manufacturers and included in IMDS. Our HinderRUST rust-inhibitors have been included since 2021," said Gregg Reick, President and Chief Engineer of Fluoramics.

To be a part of IMDS, an automobile manufacturer must sponsor a product. LOX-8 was sponsored by an engineering and manufacturing company which produces a wide range of electronic assemblies, instrument clusters, wire harnesses, graphic overlays, and sub-components for a worldwide clientele of automotive, recreational, and commercial customers.

LOX-8 fluorocarbon chemistry is engineered for chemical situations where extreme acids or powerful oxidizers are used. Available in both a grease and a thread sealant paste, it prevents stainless steel galling, and is a chemical-resistant sealant that can withstand high pressure, and both extremely high and cryogenic deep freeze temperatures. Oxygen-safe, waterproof, inorganic, and nonconductive, it is an all-purpose sealant and anti-galling agent.

Fluoramics, Inc. is a solutions provider manufacturing engineered sealants, greases, lubricants, and rust inhibitors. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Winona, Minnesota, and proudly manufactures its products in the United States. To learn more about Fluoramics’ products, please visit the company's website at http://www.fluoramics.com.

Patti Reick
Fluoramics
+1 507-205-9216
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

LOX-8® Grease by Fluoramics Registered into Automotive IMDS Database

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.