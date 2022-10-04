LOX-8® Grease by Fluoramics Registered into Automotive IMDS Database
International Material Data System (IMDS) is a global standard used by the automotive industry.
We’re excited LOX-8 is accepted by automotive manufacturers and included in IMDS. Our HinderRUST rust-inhibitors have been included since 2021.”WINONA, MN, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fluoramics’ LOX-8 was recently approved for inclusion in the International Material Data System (IMDS) as a material suitable for use in automotive products. IMDS is a global standard used by the automotive industry.
— Gregg Reick, Fluoramics’ President and Chief Chemical Engineer
IMDS is a material data system originally developed by several major automobile manufacturers. All substances and materials used in automobile manufacturing are collected, maintained, analyzed, and archived in IMDS. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) use this database to deliver detailed information to dismantler companies for them to achieve the goals of the End-of-Life Vehicles Directive (ELV). The ELV Directive is a European Union directive aimed at reducing hazardous waste from vehicles deemed to be at the end of their useful lives.
“We’re excited LOX-8 is accepted by automotive manufacturers and included in IMDS. Our HinderRUST rust-inhibitors have been included since 2021," said Gregg Reick, President and Chief Engineer of Fluoramics.
To be a part of IMDS, an automobile manufacturer must sponsor a product. LOX-8 was sponsored by an engineering and manufacturing company which produces a wide range of electronic assemblies, instrument clusters, wire harnesses, graphic overlays, and sub-components for a worldwide clientele of automotive, recreational, and commercial customers.
LOX-8 fluorocarbon chemistry is engineered for chemical situations where extreme acids or powerful oxidizers are used. Available in both a grease and a thread sealant paste, it prevents stainless steel galling, and is a chemical-resistant sealant that can withstand high pressure, and both extremely high and cryogenic deep freeze temperatures. Oxygen-safe, waterproof, inorganic, and nonconductive, it is an all-purpose sealant and anti-galling agent.
Fluoramics, Inc. is a solutions provider manufacturing engineered sealants, greases, lubricants, and rust inhibitors. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Winona, Minnesota, and proudly manufactures its products in the United States. To learn more about Fluoramics’ products, please visit the company's website at http://www.fluoramics.com.
