Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 256,075 in the last 365 days.

Troopers Seize Over 26 Pounds of Fentanyl Pills at Border Patrol Checkpoint Near Gila Bend

On Friday, September 23, 2022, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers responded to a U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) inspection checkpoint on State Route 85 at milepost 18, near Gila Bend, after a USBP canine alerted to a vehicle at the inspection.

A search of the suspect vehicle, a white Chevrolet Malibu sedan, revealed an aftermarket compartment in the vehicle containing approximately 26.4 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, 1.7 pounds of an unknown drug, and .3 pounds of a brown powdery substance.

If you haven’t already, please talk to your loved ones - especially kids and teens - about the dangers of taking unknown pills. Pills laced with potentially deadly amounts of fentanyl are now seen in many colors – not just blue – and may be labeled “M30” to resemble commonly prescribed oxycodone tablets.

 Fentanyl seized Fentanyl seized

 Rainbow fentanyl seized

 

You just read:

Troopers Seize Over 26 Pounds of Fentanyl Pills at Border Patrol Checkpoint Near Gila Bend

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.