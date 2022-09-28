Troopers Seize Over 26 Pounds of Fentanyl Pills at Border Patrol Checkpoint Near Gila Bend

On Friday, September 23, 2022, Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers responded to a U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) inspection checkpoint on State Route 85 at milepost 18, near Gila Bend, after a USBP canine alerted to a vehicle at the inspection.

A search of the suspect vehicle, a white Chevrolet Malibu sedan, revealed an aftermarket compartment in the vehicle containing approximately 26.4 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, 1.7 pounds of an unknown drug, and .3 pounds of a brown powdery substance.

If you haven’t already, please talk to your loved ones - especially kids and teens - about the dangers of taking unknown pills. Pills laced with potentially deadly amounts of fentanyl are now seen in many colors – not just blue – and may be labeled “M30” to resemble commonly prescribed oxycodone tablets.