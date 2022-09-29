Zaviant Consulting Partners with Global Learning Systems (GLS)
Zaviant provides a critical role in helping organizations take control of their data security and privacy processes and procedures.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zaviant Consulting Partners with Global Learning Systems (GLS)
Zaviant and GLS will provide customers with expanded security & privacy data compliance services and awareness training solutions
Zaviant Consulting (www.zaviant.com), headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, a global leader specializing in Data Security and Privacy has teamed with Global Learning Systems (http://www.globallearningsystems.com/) a highly acclaimed provider of Security Awareness, Anti-phishing, and Compliance Training since 2006, to provide a world-class suite of offerings to help educate and reinforce secure practices against cybersecurity threats for their clients. For October’s Cyber Security Awareness Month, the companies will offer clients a robust resource kit that includes CyberIQ games, assessments, impact videos and a variety of communication resources that can be tailored based on the client’s specific needs and preferences. For additional information, go to (www.zaviant.com/services/)
Zaviant Consulting has emerged as a global leader specializing in Data Security and Privacy. Zaviant assists organizations to assess, implement, and maintain data security and privacy programs to satisfy emerging data security and privacy requirements. Across a host of industries, Zaviant provides services that keep organization and their data safe and in compliance with the latest regulatory requirements and industry standards.
Global Learning Systems is an established leader in behavior change training programs utilizing innovative design strategies that incorporate gamification, as well as game-based and adaptive learning. GLS works with its clients to create client tailored training solutions that are geared toward employees at all levels of the organization.
“Zaviant provides a critical role in helping organizations take control of their data security and privacy processes and procedures. We believe that adding Zaviant’ s industry insight and data security and privacy expertise along with GLS’ tailored training solutions will provide clients with a unique offering to manage their data privacy and compliance requirements across the enterprise. We look forward to working together in our shared mission to improve the information security and privacy position of our clients”, noted GLS’ President and CEO, Larry Cates.
“We are very excited to work with GLS and their team to offer our clients and their employees’ world-class education-based training in all areas of data security and privacy. We view training as a key component to all data security and privacy programs and as an essential element to safeguarding businesses and data,” noted Will Sweeney, Managing Partner of Zaviant.
About Global Learning Systems
Global Learning Systems is an industry leader in security awareness and compliance training with more than 30 years of experience developing behavior change programs. GLS’ unique customizable security awareness solution enables organizations to implement client-tailored programs that identify areas of vulnerability related to ransomware, phishing, and CEO Fraud. Utilizing GLS’ award-winning programs enables organizations to successfully change employee behavior creating a security-minded and compliance-oriented workforce. http://www.globallearningsystems.com/
About Zaviant
Zaviant Consulting (www.zaviant.com), headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, Zaviant Consulting has evolved into a global leader specializing in Privacy and Data Security. Zaviant assists organizations with helping them understand and comply with constantly evolving, complex security frameworks and privacy regulations. As Subject Matter Experts in the world of Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Services, Zaviant helps clients navigate complex security frameworks and data privacy regulations. Across a host of industries, Zaviant provides services that keep organization and their data safe and in compliance with the latest cybersecurity standards.
Zaviant’ s Mission and core Focus is to spend time learning the intricacies of their client’s business in order to provide the most comprehensive solution possible. Zaviant understands that navigating compliance frameworks can be difficult even for the most mature businesses. Zaviant takes the time to explain their approach, understand the relevant risks facing their client’s business and implement the appropriate solution.
