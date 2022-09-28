CareAvailability.com expands to New York to search for Senior Housing and Care
CareAvailability site expands into New York to help families navigate an additional 2,550 care and senior housing options.
With years of experience in the senior industry working with local hospitals, we saw the need to assist caregivers by providing a resource to search online and quickly find local provider availability”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareAvailability is proud to announce its expansion into the beautiful state of New York, officially providing its real-time availability of senior housing options. CareAvailability remains a NEW industry standard as the first and only website that delivers real-time reporting of availability for senior care up to the minute. The site first launched in Oregon during the COVID pandemic as an effort to help hospitals find care for patients needing to transition out of beds. Expansion followed into Washington, California, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, Utah, Texas and Florida to name a few. Our research has highlighted a significant number of older Americans in New York looking for senior care.
Unlike other sites, this online resource lists every provider for free, allowing them to update their current availability at no cost; this significantly increases Family and Patient Freedom of Choice like never before. Until now, there has never been a site that delivers a comprehensive list for families to search without having to give any personal details.
Senior advocates and health professionals rely on CareAvailability to put together comprehensive lists of care options, as well as allowing people to self-navigate searching for care providers. Instead of care providers needing to update multiple paid sites, CareAvailability is an easy one-stop resource, as we do not charge hospitals, physicians, health clinics, social workers, or any health team for their services. Medicare Ratings are also included to support Patient Freedom of Choice.
CareAvailability continues to alleviate the search for senior care in an already trying time. Options can be overwhelming, especially when families don’t know where to start. The team at CareAvailability has taken extra steps to provide educational articles to help families better navigate the maze of Long Term Care and aging, by providing links to state agencies, as well as explaining local terminology and regulations. A few more helpful resources are the articles on Navigating Assisted Living, and insight about Adult Care Homes.
“Families and care providers need a one-stop shop to find care in an already trying time,” CareAvailability’s CEO, Amy Schmidt, says. Ms. Schmidt further explains, “With years of experience in the senior industry working with local hospitals, we saw the need to assist caregivers by providing a resource to search online and quickly find local provider availability.”
CareAvailability’s expansion to New York means an additional 2,550 providers are now listed in our database of resources. This includes more than 370 assisted living communities, 600 skilled nursing facilities, and over 1400 home care, home health, and hospice agencies.
About Care Availability
Care Availability is a website dedicated to helping seniors, their families, and healthcare professional find care in real time. Specific questions can be directed to the Care Availability Team’s contact page or connect with them on Facebook.
