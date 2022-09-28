Arab America Foundation Announces Speakers for Third Annual CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit November 4-6, 2022
Summit Hosts over 25 Speakers in Public Service, Women’s Activism, Identity, Community Advocacy, Engagement, and Leadership.
Connecting with each other is so important on a professional and social level–amplifying our voice within our community and to the community at large.”FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arab America Foundation is excited to announce its Speakers for the CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit on November 4, 5 (6 is optional) at the Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park, Falls Church, VA.
— Warren David, President of Arab America
The event features an exciting array of speakers in public service, women’s activism, identity, community advocacy, engagement, and leadership. Moreover, participants will have many networking opportunities and will celebrate Arab heritage through music, entertainment, cuisine, and cultural and informational exhibits.
The speakers and performers confirmed to date are Dr. Lina AbiRafeh, Dr. Osama Abuirshaid, Dr. Debbie Almontaser, Jihan Andoni, Maya Berry, Rama Chakaki, Dr. Manal Fakhoury, Abderrahim Foukara, Rania Hoteit, Naheda Zayyad-Hussein, Dania Korkor, Raed Masri, Nada Lena Nasserdeen, Abrar Omeish, Roberto Ramirez, Fayrouz Saad, Dr. William Lafi Youmans, Threa Almontaser, Abe Diab, Khalid Mawlawi, Rola Zaarour, and Firas Zreik.
“This year, our program includes discourse on Arab identity, women, leadership, and public service coupled with literature, music, dance, and spoken cultural performances,” said Warren David, president of Arab America and co-founder of Arab America Foundation. He went on to say, “Connecting with each other is so important on a professional and social level–amplifying our voice within our community and to the community at large.”
The Arab America Foundation (AAF) is a non-profit (501c3) educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote the Arab heritage, empower and educate others about the Arab identity, connect Arab Americans, and build coalitions with diverse organizations across the U.S.
