Austrian Luxury Mountain Estate to Auction with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions, Marking Our Presence in 33rd Country

Luxury Mountain Estate | Seefeld, Austrian Alps, Austria Alpine oasis with jaw-dropping luxury estate Ideal location in the heart of the Alps, near Innsbruck Front-row Alps views from the pristine infinity-edge pool Incredible 360-degree mountain views through massive windows

In cooperation with Anja Hübner of Sotheby's Kitsbuhel, this Luxury Mountain Estate will auction in October via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With breathtaking views of the Alps, this contemporary Austrian estate will auction next month in cooperation with Anja Hübner of Sotheby's Kitsbuhel. Currently listed for €13.5 million, the property is estimated to sell between €6.5 million to €9.5 million. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 27–31 October via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

“We are pleased to announce our presence in a new international market, Austria,” stated David McCrimmon, EMEA business developer. “This property is phenomenal and is a perfect fit to our business model. Partnering our extensive database with the local expertise from Sotheby's Kitsbuhel, we are sure to gather a highly competitive field of bidders for this auction”.

Every winter will transform into a wonderland from this estate in the heart of the Alps. Set against a backdrop of mountain ranges, experience 360-degree alpine views through the windows of this timber and stone estate. A host of luxury suites crowned by the penthouse with a 1:1-360 degree view of the Alps. Two additional guest apartments and five staff rooms ensure every visitor will be welcomed. Whether the season calls for a blanket of snow or rolling hills of green, the outdoor entertaining and recreation spaces are as inviting as the indoors. A front-row view of the Alps stretches beyond the infinity-edge pool. Enjoy the suite of wellness facilities, from the Finnish sauna to the steam bath. Architectural features include three private balconies, five private terraces, and a main four-floor elevator. The chef’s kitchen is equipped for a kitchen staff. Other amenities include a dry sauna, relaxation room, and a tasting room with a wine cellar, Property details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify.

“The property offers 360 views of green meadows, impressive Austrian alps, and even German and Italian mountain ranges,” stated Leok Beuker, seller. “This impressive mountain estate in the middle of a ski area, in combination with the all-year accessibility of a forest road, makes this an unmatched alpine property.”

From mountains to meadows, Austria’s Tirol offers a stunning landscape in the heart of the Alps. Each village, town, and region boast a unique culture and history of its own. Seefeld is a five-star mountain village with Olympic status- in 1964 and 1976 the Olympic Winter Games took place here. It is adjacent to the largest nature reserve in Central Europe. At more than twelve hundred meters altitude with both ski slopes for beginners and experienced skiers, it is home to one of the most famous cross-country skiing centers in Europe. This Alpine estate is located in the vicinity of climbable mountain peaks, forests, alpine meadows and mountain lakes, ideal for an active summer lifestyle. It is seen by hikers, cyclists, and mountain bikers as an ideal base for a tour through the surrounding high mountains.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

