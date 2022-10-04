CSAR Receives 3-Year Software Certification From Air Force
We are excited to see CSAR hit this important milestone, and eager to deliver it to organizations and users who need assistance preparing for and navigating DOD RMF Framework implementations.”WOODWORTH, LOUISIANA, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSAR, a software tool developed by Ingalls Information Security that provides RMF/ATO support, received a three-year Software Certification status as application software approved for use within Operational Test and Training Infrastructure (OTTI) and was placed on the OTTI Evaluated/Approved Products List.
— Jason Ingalls, Founder & CEO of Ingalls Information Security
The certification status, awarded on Aug. 24, 2022, builds upon the multi-year, multi-million dollar contract to advance CSAR as a cybersecurity tool to onboard innovative, mixed-reality technologies and manage the Authorization to Operate (ATO) requirements necessary to do so. With this certification, CSAR can now be added to any authorized system environment. Information Systems Security Managers (ISSMs) can determine the impact of adding CSAR and update appropriate ATO documentation. This allows for rapid deployment of CSAR into production environments.
"We are excited to see CSAR hit this important milestone, and eager to deliver it to organizations and users who need assistance preparing for and navigating DOD RMF Framework implementations," says Jason Ingalls, Founder & CEO of Ingalls Information Security.
CSAR focuses on supporting users through the Risk Management Framework (RMF) Prepare Step and empowers users to make smart, timely decisions, allowing applications to be adaptive and keep pace with cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities.
CSAR offers:
- Efficiency through an intuitive TurboTax-like interface for the ATO process, transforming mandatory forms into easy, manageable sections
- Automatic mapping of data input minimizing memory load and eliminating question redundancy
- RMF timeline and risk profile feedback based on user input, adjusting RMF Action path for a more secure option
- The ability to easily address required RMF Action Path processes, building threat matrices, and informing risk while the application is being developed, baking security in from the outset, not bolting it on as an afterthought
- A dashboard view for visibility of key cybersecurity controls assessed in the software pipeline combined with operational and management controls for supply chain risk management
- A security findings framework, aggregating data from security tools in the Build, Test, and Develop Phases of Software Development with continuous monitoring tools to secure production applications, reducing lead time for compliance by assessing applications with an agile, DevSecOps approach
- Cyber playbooks and plans for a secure cyber roadmap
- A technology enabled solution with expert “Human-in-the-Loop" support at key checkpoints enabling your application to be cyber ready
About Ingalls
Ingalls Information Security provides technology-enabled, integrated cybersecurity risk management services. Since 2010, Ingalls’ diverse experience across military/defense intelligence, network security, information technology, and cybersecurity solutions has honed a powerful edge in preventing and responding to cyberattacks. Ingalls’ expertise focuses on four business lines of service: Managed Detection and Response, Incident Response, Professional Services, and Government Programs. The company’s core focus is to establish Louisiana as a cybersecurity center of excellence, and bring 5,000 industry jobs into the state.
