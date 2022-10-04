Leankor and ServiceMax Align to Offer Customers an End-to-End Asset and Project Management Solution
Leankor’s Collaborative Work Management Solution to Extend Asset Management Capabilities on Large, Complex and Long-Running ProjectsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leankor, an enterprise work and project management solution that orchestrates large-scale projects to drive enterprise business strategies, today announced a partnership with ServiceMax, a leader in asset-centric field service management, to extend ServiceMax’s Asset 360 solution and its capabilities within Salesforce Field Service.
Both solutions are native to the Salesforce platform which provides a built-in synergy to joint customers. Together, they will work to empower users with end-to-end asset management, complex large-scale project orchestration, and business strategy advancement.
Asset 360 is asset management software that delivers visibility into an organization’s service operation and guides them to get the most out of their assets. When an asset requires attention, Asset 360 alerts customers and project planning begins.
Leankor will equip customers with broader work and project planning functionality on long running and complex projects. With Leankor, organizations gain a solution focused on streamlining the planning and management of multifaceted and resource-intensive processes related to asset fulfillment, repair and maintenance. “Leankor lets enterprise organizations model large asset-centric projects in a centralized hub to ensure common views, contexts, and structures across teams. This visibility and collaboration ensure organizations maintain high asset availability and utilization rates and ultimately increases their Return on Assets (ROA),” noted Geoji George, Leankor co-founder and chief product officer.
“We’re excited to join forces with ServiceMax to provide energy, transportation, industrial equipment and other infrastructure customers an extended asset work and project management solution,” said Emilio Bernabei, Leankor's chief executive officer and co-founder. “Together, these solutions will provide unmatched visibility and actionable insights to maximize performance and profitability across the asset lifecycle.”
“Our partnership with Leankor is an outstanding complement to Asset 360,” said Dave Kahley, SVP of Customer Solutions at ServiceMax. “We are excited to extend the value of Asset 360 for customers, enabling them to take full advantage of their assets while streamlining the planning and management of complex projects.”
The Leankor and ServiceMax partnership has been formed to deliver value to a wide range of enterprise-sized organizations spanning manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, infrastructure, public sector and more.
ABOUT LEANKOR
Leankor is a highly visual and collaborative work and project management solution built on the Salesforce Cloud. Recognized by Gartner as a solution in the emerging market of collaborative work management, Leankor moves beyond basic project management to orchestrate large-scale projects and drive business strategies, from order to delivery. A composable solution designed for enterprise organizations, Leankor can be customized and scaled to adapt to evolving business needs with ease. Transforming the way organizations operate, it empowers business users to develop repeatable processes and plans that streamline the project lifecycle. Seamlessly linking different work styles and methodologies, Leankor boosts collaboration while providing deep reporting and analytics that improve decision-making, predict profitability and reduce risks in real-time. Learn more at Leankor.com.
ABOUT SERVICEMAX
ServiceMax’s mission is to help customers keep the world running with asset-centric field service management software. As a recognized leader in this space, ServiceMax’s mobile apps and cloud-based software provide a complete view of assets to field service teams. By optimizing field service operations, customers across all industries can better manage the complexities of service, support faster growth, and run more profitable, outcome-centric businesses. For more information, visit: www.servicemax.com.
