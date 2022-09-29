Submit Release
LiquidPlanner Named High Performer in Project and Portfolio Management by G2 Reports

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquidPlanner, the Planning Intelligence company, has been recognized as a High Performer amongst Project and Portfolio Management Tools by G2’s Fall 2022 Reports. The reports are curated by user reviews, informing future customers on key features and functionality, allowing them to easily compare various tools against each other.

LiquidPlanner has been recognized by G2 Reports as a Leader in Project and Resource Management Software every quarter since 2018. But this is the first quarter they have received accolades in the Portfolio Project Management category. PPM companies are set apart by their ability to gain visibility into projects and resources across the entire organization. In order to qualify for the PPM category, a product must track projects & resources across the portfolio, provide the insights to identify the optimal portfolio mix to achieve business goals, address and mitigate project risks, optimize project planning, and enable more effective cross-company collaboration.

“This recognition confirms we are delivering value as a multifaceted planning solution, and there is nothing better than customer accolades to validate our solution.” said LiquidPlanner CEO, Ted Hawksford. “Our automated scheduling engine is the best solution in the market for managing complex projects, scenario modeling and predicting outcomes with confidence. These and other features differentiate us from other project management tools. And our service stands above others also as we always strive to keep our customers at the center of everything we do to help them plan and execute work more efficiently.”

To access the full report from G2 Reports, click here.

ABOUT LIQUIDPLANNER: LiquidPlanner is a transformative project management solution that uses predictive scheduling to dynamically adapt to change and manage uncertainty. It helps teams plan, predict, and perform with confidence.

