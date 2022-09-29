Amira Learning Acquires Wonderscope, Award-Winning Augmented Reality Reading App

Amira Learning logo Wonderscope screenshot Amira & the StoryCraft screenshot

With the acquisition of Wonderscope from Within, Amira Learning combines AI and AR to super-charge student reading

AI drives student mastery, while AR enhances child engagement. Intelligent Instruction has the potential to help every child become a great reader.” — Mark Angel

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amira Learning, a leading provider of AI reading tutoring, today announced the successful acquisition of Wonderscope, an award-winning Augmented Reality enhanced reading app developed by Within. The integration of Amira’s Intelligent Tutoring with Wonderscope’s Immersive Reading will allow children to read as a character in an unfolding 3-D story, commencing a new generation of EdTech: “Intelligent Instruction.”

“Intelligent Instruction employs the power of AI and AR to create learning experiences that couple deep learning science with interactive multi-sensory environments. AI drives student mastery, while AR enhances child engagement. Intelligent Instruction has the potential to help every child become a great reader.”, said Mark Angel, CEO and Co-Founder of Amira Learning.

Every year, American children read less than they did in the past.[1] And, every year, test results show that 2 of every 3 U.S. students are not proficient readers.[2]

Amira is the first AI-powered application to achieve broad adoption in American schools. The software is at work with nearly 1 million students in over 5,000 schools in the U.S. and globally. Research conducted by Columbia Teachers College and others shows that Amira accelerates learning as much as the best human tutors.

Wonderscope is a leader in Augmented Reality for education. The company’s AR apps in the Apple Store have been widely acclaimed for immersing young readers into the story, using the beauty of 3-dimensional virtual space to create engagement.

All Wonderscope apps are now available for free on the App store. Previously $4.99 per story, Amira is making the 5-star rated apps free to download for a limited time. Parents can now introduce their children to the wonder of reading inside an immersive world filled with amazing stories.

“We’ve put years of effort into making Wonderscope apps unique experiences to promote reading. We are excited that every parent can now put these apps to use without a paywall. And, we’re happy that Wonderscope will soon incorporate the Amira tutor to help build reading skills.”, said Chris Milk, CEO of Within.

About Amira Learning:

Amira Learning has developed the first intelligent reading assistant that listens to students as they read out loud, assesses mastery, and delivers personalized tutoring to accelerate reading mastery. The company was founded by a team of former engineers and executives from Pearson, IBM, ACT, and Renaissance and built from a foundation of 20 years of research from Carnegie Mellon University. Amira Learning’s mission is to help close the 43 million person literacy gap in America by creating personalized and engaging reading experiences for children. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has raised more than $40M from investors, including Owl Ventures, Authentic Ventures, Vertical Venture Partners, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Outcomes Collective, Google Assistant Fund, Amazon Alexa Fund, ReThink Education, and GSV AcceleraTE. It is currently being used by more than 2,500 schools, reaching nearly one million students across the United States and worldwide. To learn more about Amira Learning, visit amiralearning.com.

Amira and the StoryCraft, the company’s offering for families, was named one of the Best Inventions of 2021 by Time Magazine. The app is available for free in the Apple App Store.



About Within:

Co-founded in 2014 by Chris Milk and Aaron Koblin, Within is a leader in the development of innovative AR and VR products, and has transformed the fast-moving field in the process. In 2020, Within released Supernatural, the first subscription-based, full-body fitness service for virtual reality with the mission of transforming lives by making exercise fun. Featuring personalized, on-demand workouts that transport users to some of the world’s most beautiful destinations, Supernatural was named a TIME Best Invention and Within a Fast Company Most Innovative Company. Investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Temasek, Emerson Collective, 21st Century Fox, Disney, WPP, Translink Capital, Raine Ventures, WME, Live Nation, Vice Media, Tribeca Enterprises, Annapurna Pictures, and Legendary Pictures.

