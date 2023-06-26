Amira Learning Wins 2023 CODiE Awards for Best Science of Reading Foundational Skills Solution

Amira Learning logo

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amira Learning, a leading educational technology company, is thrilled to announce it has been chosen as the winner of the prestigious 2023 CODiE Awards. The company has emerged victorious in the inaugural Best Science of Reading Solution category, showcasing its commitment to revolutionizing literacy education worldwide.

The CODiE Awards, presented annually by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), recognize excellence and innovation in the software and information industries. This esteemed accolade is a testament to Amira Learning's dedication to developing cutting-edge solutions that empower educators and enhance student learning outcomes.

Mark Angel, the CEO of Amira Learning, expressed his gratitude for the recognition and praised his team's hard work in creating an exceptional reading solution. He stated, "We are honored to receive the 2023 CODiE Award for Best Science of Reading Solution. This recognition affirms our unwavering commitment to transforming literacy education and ensuring that every child deserves to become a reader."

Angel further highlighted the significance of this achievement in advancing the field of education. "Amira Learning is deeply committed to leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver personalized reading instruction to students of all backgrounds. Winning this prestigious award is a validation that Amira’s intelligent instruction both leverages best-in-class artificial intelligence and Science of Reading frameworks and principles"

Amira Learning's winning solution combines state-of-the-art technology with evidence-based reading science to provide educators with a comprehensive toolset for supporting student literacy development. The company's flagship product, Amira, offers real-time, AI-driven assessments and personalized interventions that promote reading fluency and comprehension, resulting in improved academic achievement.

About Amira Learning:

Amira Learning has developed the first intelligent reading assistant that listens to students as they read out loud, assesses mastery, and delivers personalized tutoring to accelerate reading mastery. The company was founded by a team of former engineers and executives from Pearson, IBM, ACT, and Renaissance and built from a foundation of 20 years of research from Carnegie Mellon University. Amira Learning’s mission is to help close the 43 million person literacy gap in America by creating personalized and engaging reading experiences for children. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company has raised more than $40M from investors, including Owl Ventures, Authentic Ventures, Vertical Venture Partners, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Outcomes Collective, Google Assistant Fund, Amazon Alexa Fund, ReThink Education, and GSV AcceleraTE. Amira is used by more than 2 million students in 900 districts across 15 countries worldwide.

For more information about Amira Learning and its groundbreaking solutions, please visit www.amiralearning.com.