Energy-Infrastructure Changes Provide New Opportunities for Utilities
2022 OATI Energy Conference outlines its groundbreaking solutions to optimize Grid Services
The current energy transmission and distribution grid remains vital to the system, but soon utilities will need to provide other new and significant energy services”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, September 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI) wrapped up its annual Energy Conference, providing customers with new solutions and groundbreaking approaches to advance the energy industry and its businesses. The conference gathered experts from across the globe to both brainstorm and reveal solutions to today’s energy challenges and to look to the future to address upcoming needs.
— Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D.
“Infrastructure challenges and changes provide many new opportunities for utilities,” said OATI President and CEO, Sasan Mokhtari, Ph.D., in his keynote presentation to attendees. “The current energy transmission and distribution grid remains vital to the system, but soon utilities will need to provide other new and significant energy services.”
In Grid4.0™, the power grid will be oriented around billions of distributed energy resources (DERs) with smart assets in front of and behind the meter. These smart assets will be highly interactive and automated with customer interaction.
“The load and generation in Grid4.0 will be difficult to predict and forecast, but these are among the many new technical challenges that utilities are in the best position to address,” noted Dr. Mokhtari. “In addition, the DERs can be utilized to reduce the cost of upgrading the aging grid.”
Grid composition changes will require significant redesign, reengineering and innovation to assure reliable, economical and secure operation of the future power grid, added Dr. Mokhtari. Fortunately, OATI is ahead of the game, providing multiple demonstrations of its products to meet today’s energy challenges and prepare utilities for the new and future grid, he said.
OATI product demonstrations at the conference included GridMind™, the industry’s premier microgrid controller; OATI AMIoT™, the low-cost, wireless, intelligent data network to facilitate green energy distributed resources; and OATI EVolution™, a full range of Smart EV charging management solutions to create a superior EV charging experience for EV drivers. To learn more about OATI and its energy-commerce solutions, visit oati.com, or email sales@oati.net.
About OATI
OATI provides innovative solutions that simplify, streamline, and empower the operational tasks required in today’s energy commerce and Smart Grid. Serving more than 2,500 customers in North America, OATI successfully deploys and hosts diverse mission-critical solutions committed to next generation technology and stringent security guidelines.
OATI (www.oati.com) is a leading provider of Smart Grid, Energy Trading and Risk Management, Transmission Scheduling, Congestion Management, Distribution, and Market Management products and services. OATI is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with offices in California, Punjab, and Telangana. For more information, please contact sales@oati.net.
Danah Ortaleza
OATI
