Global Surgical Robotics and Navigation Market Set to Explode Through New Entrants in Developing Regions

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the global surgical robotics and navigation (RNAV) market, addressing key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2021, 2022, and beyond. Despite the exciting advancements in the RNAV space, the cost of surgical robotics and navigation systems is a notable limiter in the global market.

According to iData's global report, the surgical navigation market was valued at approximately $1.3 billion and is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach $3.1 billion. On the other hand, the global surgical robotics market was valued at $7.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to increase over the forecast period to reach $23.4 billion. This suite of reports includes unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData's analysis includes detailed segmentation on the following markets including four segments in surgical navigation and six segments in robotics. The segmentation for surgical navigation systems includes systems with orthopedic application, spinal surgery application, neurosurgery application and ENT (ear, nose, throat) application. The segmentation for surgical robotics systems includes minimally invasive surgery (MIS), orthopedic surgery, spinal surgery, neurosurgery, radiosurgery and vascular catheter placement robotic systems.

Among the many competitors in the large joints market, Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, and Stryker are the top three market share leaders. In 2021, Intuitive Surgical continued to dominate the overall surgical robotics market. However, the competitive landscape in the surgical robotics market has been changing steadily in recent years with a number of mergers and acquisitions as well as new market entrants.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

