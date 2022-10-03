Royal 4 Systems to Join the IFPA's Global Produce & Floral Show as an Exhibitor
IFPA's Global Produce & Floral Show is considered the single best place to meet the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain.LONG BEACH, LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal 4 Systems is pleased to join IFPA's Global Produce & Floral Show as an Exhibitor as Exhibitor (Booth # 914) to be held from October 27th - 29th at the Orange County Convention Center, FL, USA
Royal 4’s WISE real-time, rules-based warehouse management system can trace products through the complete supply chain. With WISE, companies will have real-time visibility across all of the touchpoints in the supply chain. According to Royal 4, The ROI (return on investment) is less than a year with most of its customers. WISE is a true rules-based system that will maximize inventory investment, manage resources, and reduce costs, all without changing the way the business operates.
Key Features of WISE WMS for the food and beverage Industry:
• WISE is a comprehensive traceability solution.
· Unlimited units of measure, unlimited attributes, and unique pricing by customer & product.
· A rules-based warehouse management system; warehouse workers will be task driven.
· Real-time visibility across all the touch points; can trace products through the complete supply chain.
· WISE WMS complies with traceability and food safety requirements, both domestically and internationally.
· 8-12 month ROI/Payback and typically up to 150% increase in productivity after implementation.
Sales Department
Royal 4 Systems
888-876-9254
info@royal4.com
