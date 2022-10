Royal 4 Systems to Join the IFPA's Global Produce & Floral Show as an Exhibitor

Join us - IFPA Royal 4 Systems Logo

IFPA's Global Produce & Floral Show is considered the single best place to meet the entire fresh produce and floral supply chain.

LONG BEACH, LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal 4 Systems is pleased to join IFPA's Global Produce & Floral Show as an Exhibitor as Exhibitor (Booth # 914) to be held from October 27th - 29th at the Orange County Convention Center, FL, USARoyal 4’s WISE real-time, rules-based warehouse management system can trace products through the complete supply chain. With WISE, companies will have real-time visibility across all of the touchpoints in the supply chain. According to Royal 4, The ROI (return on investment) is less than a year with most of its customers. WISE is a true rules-based system that will maximize inventory investment, manage resources, and reduce costs, all without changing the way the business operates.Key Features of WISE WMS for the food and beverage Industry • WISE is a comprehensive traceability solution.· Unlimited units of measure, unlimited attributes, and unique pricing by customer & product.· A rules-based warehouse management system; warehouse workers will be task driven.· Real-time visibility across all the touch points; can trace products through the complete supply chain.· WISE WMS complies with traceability and food safety requirements, both domestically and internationally.· 8-12 month ROI/Payback and typically up to 150% increase in productivity after implementation.