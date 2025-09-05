Royal 4 Unveils WISEagent: A Secure, Internal AI Component for the WISEone™ Supply Chain Software

Royal 4 Artificial intelligence component embedded within WISEone™ Global Supply Chain Software Suite.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal 4 Systems , a global leader in supply chain and warehouse management solutions , today announced the release of WISEagent, an innovative artificial intelligence component embedded within its flagship WISEone™ Global Supply Chain Software Suite WISEagent has been designed to provide users with a powerful, intelligent assistant that enhances productivity, accuracy, and decision-making across the supply chain. Unlike general-purpose AI tools that rely on external data sources, WISEagent operates exclusively within the Royal 4 ecosystem. This ensures that all search results and recommendations come directly from a company’s own operational data inside the WISEone platform, maintaining both security and reliability.“By creating WISEagent, we are giving our customers a trusted AI that works where it matters most—inside their own systems,” said Royal 4’s CEO, Jess Noguera. “This means faster insights, better control, and the confidence that their proprietary information remains secure.” Says Noguera.Key benefits of WISEagent include:• Internal-Only Intelligence – Queries are processed solely within the WISEone software, ensuring that no external web sources are accessed.• Enhanced Decision Support – Provides immediate, context-aware results based on a company’s live operational data.• Data Security & Compliance – Keeps proprietary supply chain information protected by never leaving the Royal 4 environment.• Seamless Integration – WISEagent is currently available within the WISE WMS platform and is scheduled to be active across all WISEone modules, from warehouse/inventory management to transportation, ERP (financials, distribution, Manufacturing), and Yard Management by early in Q1.With WISEagent, Royal 4 Systems continues to provide solutions that combine advanced functionality with strict adherence to enterprise IT requirements. WISEagent reflects the company’s commitment to delivering innovation that are both practical and secure for organizations operating in complex environments, while continuing its long-standing tradition of delivering innovations to stay competitive in a dynamic global marketplace.About Royal 4 SystemsBased in Long Beach, California, Royal 4 Systems has been a trusted provider of advanced supply chain, warehouse, and ERP solutions for over four decades. The company’s flagship WISEone™ software powers global supply chains by delivering real-time visibility, scalability, and efficiency across industries.For more information, visit: www.royal4.com

